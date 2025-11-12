SIAC Football: Albany State/Benedict set for championship rematch

Albany State remained undefeated in the SIAC with a 48-3 win over Fort Valley State/Photo: Zachary Wilson

The stage is set for the 2025 SIAC Championship, featuring two familiar foes — the Albany State Golden Rams (9-1, 8-0 SIAC) and the Benedict College Tigers (9-1, 7-1 SIAC). The matchup carries extra intrigue, as the teams met earlier this season in Columbia, South Carolina, where Albany State dominated in a commanding 31-3 victory.

Albany State arrives at the title game as the conference’s lone unbeaten team in SIAC play, following a 48-3 rout of archrival Fort Valley State in the 35th Fountain City Classic on November 8. The Golden Rams struck early and never looked back, holding the Wildcats to a single field goal while showcasing balance and efficiency on both sides of the ball.

Benedict’s path to the championship was far more dramatic. The Tigers advanced after a double-overtime thriller against Savannah State in Savannah, Georgia, that same day. Despite leading several statistical categories—including rushing yards and first downs—Benedict struggled to pull away in regulation, as both teams managed only one touchdown before overtime. Ultimately, the Tigers persevered to secure their return to the conference title stage.

This time its for the conference crown and NCAA Playoffs

Their earlier meeting on October 25 was a statement game for Albany State. The Rams amassed nearly 500 yards of total offense while limiting Benedict to just 217 yards, showcasing the dominance that has defined their season. This time, the rematch will be played on Albany State’s home turf at ASU Coliseum, giving the Rams a distinct advantage in front of their home crowd.

Beyond the conference title, the stakes are high. The winner will earn the SIAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division II playoffs. With both teams boasting just one loss—Albany State’s narrow 33-25 defeat to FCS power Florida A&M, and Benedict’s setback to Albany State—the victor could be well-positioned to host a first-round playoff game. Both programs have proven their ability to compete at a championship level, setting the stage for a hard-fought rematch that could define their seasons.

Championship Game to run through SIAC OfficeThe 2025 SIAC Championship is hosted on a member institution campus, but is marshalled through the SIAC office. Credentialing for the media is done via the SIAC Website, with the game link being active now. Tickets are on sale via the Albany State ticket office: PURCHASE TICKETS. or to PURCHASE PARKING