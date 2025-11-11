NCAT grad lands role on Hulu’s All’s Fair

While Kim Kardashian gets all of the headlines for the new Hulu show, All’s Fair, upon closer look, there’s an HBCU success story from NCAT on the screen as well.

Durham native Joshua Suiter, a NCAT theater grad, landed an on-screen role in the new legal dramedy. At just 25 years old, he’s turning his HBCU education into a national TV moment.

“My time isn’t coming. I’m here,” Suiter told WFMY News 2. “This isn’t a fluke. This is the new normal.”

From Durham summer camp to NCAT HBCU stage

Suiter’s journey started when his mom signed him up for a Durham summer theater program called “A Name for Ourselves,” led by director Irving Truitt, who attended North Carolina Central. It was intended to be a way to keep him busy for the summer, but it instead lit a fire inside of him.

Suiter would eventually walk away from high school sports and lean fully into theater.

Choosing NCAT: faith, purpose, and the HBCU advantage

When it was time to pick a college, Suiter landed on North Carolina A&T State University. NCAT is one of only two HBCU schools in the country offering a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater. For Suiter, that mattered. He didn’t just want to act; he wanted serious training, surrounded by Black excellence and HBCU tradition.

On Aggie soil, he found more than roles and rehearsals.

“The arts helped me understand who I am,” Suiter said. “A lot of people look at dancing, singing, and performing and see it as feminine,” he said. “But theater helped me become a better man.”

It was NCAT, and the HBCU experience, that sharpened both his craft and his character.

From Aggieland to Atlanta: long drives and longer days

After graduating from NCAT, Suiter set his sights on TV and film. He spent nights driving from North Carolina to Atlanta for auditions, doing whatever it took to get in front of casting directors. He worked to make sure his name and face were in every room that mattered.

“You can’t pray for opportunity and not be ready to work,” he said.

Eventually, the call he had been working toward came.

NCAT HBCU talent on Hulu: landing All’s Fair

Suiter booked a role in All’s Fair, a Hulu legal dramedy created by Ryan Murphy. The series follows a squad of sharp female divorce attorneys handling messy, high-stakes cases while juggling their own complicated lives inside a powerful law firm.

The cast is loaded with star power: Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.

For a kid from Durham and an NCAT HBCU theater grad, stepping onto that set was surreal—but not surprising.

“It was never a matter of if… just when,” he said.

In All’s Fair, Niecy Nash-Betts plays his on-screen mother. She didn’t just act alongside him. She poured into him.

One day on set, she told Suiter and his two co-stars to get their questions ready. She was giving them 30 minutes to ask anything.

“When you’re with me, you’re going to learn,” she told them.

Suiter says that kind of intentional mentorship is rare and powerful.

“That’s the kind of mentorship that changes lives,” he said.

Faith, HBCU roots, and a word to dreamers

Suiter doesn’t see All’s Fair as a one-off break. He sees it as the start of what God has already lined up.

“I couldn’t have planned this better myself,” he said. “God’s timing is perfect. What He’s lining up isn’t just for a season. It’s for a lifetime.”

From that Durham summer program to the NCAT HBCU theater stage, to a national streaming platform, his story is proof that preparation and purpose eventually meet their moment.