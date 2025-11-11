NFL teams eyeing HBCU star known as “D2 Derrick Henry”

RICHMOND, Va. — Curtis Allen, the star running back for Virginia Union, is drawing NFL attention after a record-setting season that has earned him comparisons to Derrick Henry, the Baltimore Ravens’ All-Pro powerhouse. The senior capped off his historic regular season Saturday with another dominant performance, rushing for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries as Virginia Union defeated rival Virginia State to clinch its spot in the CIAA Championship Game.



Allen’s latest outing pushed his season total to 2,098 rushing yards, breaking Jada Byers’ single-season school record and further solidifying his status as one of the top players in all of Division II football. His combination of size, power, and endurance has made him a nightmare for opposing defenses and a must-watch prospect for pro scouts.



On Monday, Virginia Union assistant coach Diego Ryland revealed that both the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens had recently visited campus — with both teams reportedly taking a close look at Allen. The timing couldn’t be better, as the 6-foot, 215-pound back has become the focal point of one of the most dominant offenses in HBCU football.



“Curtis has been consistent all year long,” said VUU Head Coach Dr. Alvin Parker. “He’s the kind of player who gets stronger as the game goes on. His preparation, his leadership, and his love for this program have set the tone for everyone in our locker room.”

Curtis Allen runs against Virginia State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

The nickname “D2 Derrick Henry” has started circulating among fans and media alike — and for good reason. Like the NFL’s Henry, Allen is known for his bruising running style and uncanny ability to wear down defenses over four quarters. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in every game this season and surpassed the 200-yard mark five times, including a 369-yard, five-touchdown explosion at Bluefield State earlier this month.

With his power runs and game-breaking ability, Allen has become the engine of Virginia Union’s 9–1 campaign, propelling the Panthers back to the CIAA Championship Game for the second time in the last three seasons.

Virginia Union will face Johnson C. Smith on Saturday in Durham, N.C., with Allen once again at the center of the spotlight — a small-school star now commanding big-league attention. And if his “D2 Derrick Henry” reputation holds true, the NFL may not be far behind.