HBCU soccer: Virginia State comes up big at inaugural CIAA cup



Ettrick, Va — It was a banner weekend for HBCU athletics and for the sport of soccer, as Virginia State University swept both the men’s and women’s CIAA Soccer Cups on their home field at Rogers Stadium. The victories — capped by a thrilling 2-1 overtime win by the women’s team over Bluefield State on Sunday, November 9 — marked the first championships under new Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, who took over in March.

A new venture for the CIAA

The CIAA Soccer Cup was created to give member schools without a full six-team sponsorship a postseason experience, and Virginia State took full advantage. The Trojans’ women’s soccer team — just three years into its existence — fought their way to the top in dramatic fashion.



Valerie Camacho put VSU ahead in the 38th minute with an assist from Loryn Sturgis, before Bluefield State’s Yassin Joof tied things up in the 56th. The match remained even through regulation until Morgan Parris delivered the golden goal in the 93rd minute, assisted by Tatiana Ward, to give Virginia State a 2-1 overtime victory.

Goalkeeper Tianna Roberts collected two saves as the Trojans outshot the Lady Blues 7-3 on goal. The win capped a 5-10-1 season — but in context, those five victories represented a major leap for a young HBCU program still building its identity in the sport of soccer.

Why There’s No NCAA Bid — Yet

Virginia State’s championship was historic, but it came in a structure unique to the CIAA. Under NCAA rules, a conference must have at least six teams sponsoring a sport in order to qualify for an official automatic postseason bid. The CIAA currently has four schools with women’s soccer programs: Virginia State, Lincoln (Pa.), Shaw, and Bluefield State.



Because there aren’t yet enough teams to meet the six-school threshold, the CIAA does not sponsor soccer as an official NCAA championship sport — leaving these four programs as independents.

Rather than let their seasons end without a true finish line, CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker and VSU President Dr. Makola Abdullah pushed for Tiffani-Dawn Sykes and Co. to facilitate the CIAA Soccer Cup — a postseason tournament designed to give these student-athletes the same competitive experience enjoyed by their peers in other sports.



“This was about giving our student-athletes a championship experience,” Sykes said. “Even though the CIAA doesn’t yet sponsor soccer because there aren’t enough teams, we still wanted our players to compete for something meaningful.”

Sykes’ Impact and the Bigger HBCU Picture

Just a few months after returning to her alma mater as AD, Sykes led the push for VSU to join the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) for the opportunity to compete for a national championship.



But in the meantime, Virginia State became the first school to hoist both the men’s and women’s Soccer Cup trophies, symbolizing a new chapter in HBCU soccer growth.



“Seeing both of our teams win was incredible,” Sykes said. “Our women finished the season ranked fourth in the USCAA polls, which means they’ll play in the national tournament in Pittsburgh. That’s huge for them and for our program.”

Watershed moment for VSU women

Head coach Anthony “TJ” Andrews, who started the women’s soccer program in 2022, reflected on how far his team has come.



“We went from one win last season to five this year and a championship,” Andrews said. “These young ladies have persevered through everything — they’ve matured, they’ve learned, and they’ve grown. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Junior forward Morgan Parris, who scored the overtime winner, called the moment surreal. “I just got tunnel vision for the goal,” she said. “I’m just thankful for my team — we fought so hard, and I’m happy I could finish it for us.”

Her goal wasn’t just a golden finish to the match — it was a golden moment in the history of VSU athletics.

Growing D2 HBCU soccer

Andrews and Sykes both see the success as part of a broader mission: expanding soccer’s footprint among HBCUs.



“There are still a lot of independent HBCU soccer programs that don’t have a conference,” Andrews explained. “With this excitement and momentum, I hope we can create a full conference so our student-athletes can compete for championships every year.”

That vision is consistent with what Sykes described as Virginia State’s top strategic goal — enhancing the student experience.



“For student-athletes, being able to compete for a championship is a huge part of that,” she said. “Now our soccer players can leave here with degrees and championship rings.”

This initiative also positions Virginia State as a leader in growing the sport of soccer across the D2 HBCU landscape. By hosting and winning the first CIAA Soccer Cup, the Trojans set a precedent that other programs will look to follow — not only on the field but in how institutions can work together to elevate emerging sports.

And The Band Played On…

The celebrations in Ettrick went beyond the pitch. The Trojan Explosion Band, led by Dr. Taylor Whitehead, performed at the soccer semifinals just after returning from a heated rivalry football matchup against Virginia Union.

“They brought their buses right to the stadium and played for our soccer team,” Sykes said. “We might have to call it the ‘third half’ when they perform after our soccer games.”

The atmosphere captured the essence of HBCU pride — school spirit, community support, and history in the making.

Looking Ahead

With two trophies in hand, Virginia State now turns its focus to the USCAA national tournament in Pittsburgh, where the women’s team will represent the CIAA and HBCU soccer on a national stage.

For Sykes, it’s a fitting first chapter.



“To see our athletes smiling and holding those trophies — that’s what this is about,” she said. “We’re just getting started.”



As the sun set over Rogers Stadium, this didn’t just feel like another weekend in Ettrick. It felt like the birth of a new era — for Virginia State, for the CIAA, and for D2 HBCU soccer across the nation