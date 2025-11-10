HBCU NCAA playoff hopefuls to compete in historic games

ATLANTA, GA — As the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) prepares for its HBCU championship showdown between Benedict and Albany State, the rest of the league won’t be sitting idle. Thanks to a groundbreaking partnership with Conference Carolinas, two additional SIAC programs will suit up in Week 11, offering fans more football and giving teams a chance to boost their NCAA postseason credentials.



The SIAC, a proud HBCU conference and mainstay of Division II football, will host two cross-conference matchups on Saturday, Nov. 15, as part of a prearranged scheduling alliance with the emerging Conference Carolinas, which is fielding NCAA football teams for the first time in 2025.



The unique partnership calls for two teams from each conference—excluding their respective championship participants—to face off in late-season contests. The goal? Give these programs another opportunity to compete, develop, and impress NCAA playoff selection committees.

Kentucky State impressive

Kentucky State University (8-2, 6-1 SIAC), which finished just behind championship participants Benedict and Albany State, will host Shorter University at Alumni Stadium in Frankfort, Kentucky. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

Allen University (5-5, 5-3 SIAC), another rising HBCU program, will take on Erskine College at Westwood High School Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, with kickoff set for 5 p.m.

For SIAC Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman, the alliance with Conference Carolinas represents an innovative approach to addressing the competitive challenges that come with being an HBCU league within the NCAA Division II structure.

“Opportunities like these not only help with postseason visibility, but they strengthen our programs by allowing them to test themselves against new opponents in meaningful games,” Holloman noted during SIAC Media Day.

HBCU conferences continue to evolve



The move also demonstrates how HBCU programs are continuing to evolve with the times. By stepping outside traditional scheduling models, the SIAC is giving its teams more chances to showcase their value on the national stage.



For Conference Carolinas, which is establishing itself in the NCAA football world, the partnership offers an early credibility boost—and an association with one of Division II’s most historic HBCU leagues.



As Benedict and Albany State clash for the SIAC crown, Kentucky State and Allen will fight for pride, momentum, and perhaps a late-season playoff push—helping to keep HBCU football front and center even beyond the championship game.