HBCU football appears headed for multiple NCAA bids

The revamped NCAA Division I playoff picture looks really bright for its two HBCU conferences.



Both the CIAA and SIAC enter the final week of the regular season with legitimate chances to send multiple teams to the NCAA Division II playoffs. It’s the kind of scenario fans have dreamed about since the NCAA realigned the regions—finally giving these HBCU powers space to thrive on parallel tracks instead of competing for the same postseason slots.

Realignment reshaped the HBCU landscape

For over half a decade, the CIAA and SIAC were stuck together in Super Region Two, forcing HBCU programs to fight for the same few postseason openings. That all changed when the NCAA moved the CIAA back to Super Region One, restoring balance to the Division II playoff map.

Virginia Union not only reached the playoffs but also won two postseason games before bowing out to Valdosta State in the regional semifinals—a historic run for the CIAA program.



This year, both conferences are on the brink of sending multiple representatives. The regional rankings released this week show a strong HBCU presence from top to bottom, with Virginia Union and Albany State leading the charge.

Also, the NCAA voted earlier this year that the champions of each league would get an automatic bid — something that didn’t previously exist.

CIAA: Virginia Union and J.C. Smith in strong position

Virginia Union (8-1) sits second in Super Region One behind unbeaten Kutztown. It will be in the CIAA championship regardless of whether it beats rival Virginia State. But a 9-1 record would give it a cushion that it may or may not need after the title game. Right behind it at No. 3 is Johnson C. Smith (8-1), the clubhouse leader to face VUU in the CIAA championship Game.



Fayetteville State, ranked ninth, remains within striking distance should upsets shake things loose on Selection Sunday.

If both Union and J.C. Smith hold their ground, the CIAA could place multiple teams in the NCAA field for the first time since 2022 when VUU and FSU made it.

SIAC: Albany State and Benedict headline a deep field

In Super Region Two, Albany State (8-0) leads all HBCU contenders at No. 2 behind undefeated West Florida. The Golden Rams have already secured a spot in the SIAC Championship and appear poised to return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Benedict, ranked third, has the recent history and the pedigree to join it. The Tigers were the NCAA’s top overall seed in both 2022 and 2023 but missed the playoffs entirely in 2024—a reminder of how thin the margins can be in regional play.



Kentucky State, sitting sixth, has quietly built a résumé that could earn an at-large bid if chaos unfolds elsewhere. The possibility of three SIAC programs in the field underscores how much the league’s national reputation has grown since the realignment.

Whether it’s Virginia Union and Johnson C. Smith up north or Albany State and Benedict down south, the 2025 season could redefine the ceiling for HBCU football in Division II. With both conferences potentially celebrating multiple NCAA playoff bids, the landscape looks stronger and more balanced than ever—a reflection of leagues no longer content to just participate but to contend deep into November.