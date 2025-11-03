Injured Jackson State QB JaCobian Morgan Still Leading the Way

You wouldn’t expect a man in a walking boot and on crutches to change the course of an HBCU football game. But Jackson State’s JaCobian Morgan did exactly that in the Tigers’ commanding 42–16 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers. All without taking a single snap.

Morgan, a native of Canton, Mississippi, suffered a lower leg injury during Jackson State’s loss to Grambling. The setback sidelined him for the FAMU matchup, but head coach T.C. Taylor made it clear that Morgan’s presence was still essential.

The Heart and Soul

“He’s the heart and soul of our football team,” Taylor said. “He’s a winner, a national championship winner, he’s done it at a high level for a long time around here. I told him after the injury, we’re not gonna leave you home. I need you on that sideline.”

Throughout the HBCU rivalry matchup, as freshman quarterback Jared Lockhart navigated early struggles, Morgan became his on-field mentor. Between series, he offered encouragement and advice — not as a coach, but as a big brother. In the second half, Morgan’s leadership deepened as he grabbed an iPad to break down plays and help Lockhart adjust in real time.

Morgan’s leadership isn’t new. In 2024, he led the Tigers to a 10–1 record as the starting quarterback. His season culminated in the program’s first-ever Celebration Bowl championship. The 28–7 win over Chennis Berry’s South Carolina State Bulldogs marked redemption for Jackson State, which had fallen to the same opponent in 2021 under legendary coach Buddy Pough.

Before transferring to play HBCU football at Jackson State, JaCobian Morgan began his career at Syracuse University, where he became one of the few true freshmen to start at quarterback. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 228 pounds, he combined athleticism with academic excellence, earning a spot on the Syracuse Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

Commitment to Thee Team

His commitment to team success has never been in question — even when injured. “He’s the morale of our football team,” Taylor added. “We’re built around him, and that’s what you see. He even roomed with Jared at the hotel this weekend to keep him comfortable. I didn’t have to go over there during the game much because I saw him coaching him up. He’s a great student of the game, and even though we miss him on the field, he’s doing exactly what we need — leading.”

In a game that showcased Jackson State’s dominance, it was the quiet leadership of an injured quarterback — boot, crutches, and all — that may have made the biggest difference.