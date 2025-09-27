HBCU Football: Howard Dominates but Lose in Richmond

Howard’s HBCU football team looked ready to make a statement against Richmond. The Bison dominated possession, ran the ball with authority, and forced the Spiders into mistakes. A 52-yard touchdown burst by Anthony Reagan Jr. set the tone, and the defense followed with a safety before the offense added a field goal. By halftime, Howard led 12–0 and had outgained Richmond by more than 100 yards. The Bison were winning at the line of scrimmage, holding Richmond’s offense to just 35 passing yards while piling up first downs. This was the type of complete first half HBCU fans expect from a contender.

Fourth-Quarter Collapse

But games are decided in the fourth quarter, and that’s where this showdown turned. Richmond’s offense came alive thanks to big plays and costly Howard turnovers. The Spiders struck quickly with a 42-yard touchdown run. Minutes later, a Howard interception was returned inside the 10-yard line, setting up another touchdown that gave Richmond the lead 13-12. Despite still controlling the clock and field position, Howard failed to respond. Two missed field goals in the second half loomed large, including one late in the fourth quarter that could have flipped the score.

What the Numbers Say

The numbers highlight how frustrating this matchup was for the Bison. Howard held the ball for over 42 minutes compared to just 17:51 for Richmond. They produced 22 first downs to Richmond’s 10 and outgained the Spiders 297–152 in total yardage. Reagan Jr. finished with 129 rushing yards, proving again why he is one of the most reliable backs in HBCU football. On defense, Howard forced Richmond into 2-of-9 on third downs and limited its quarterbacks to four completions all game. Yet the three turnovers, four sacks allowed, and the special teams miscues decided the outcome.

What It Means for Howard

For HBCU fans, this game is a reminder of how slim the margin is against established FCS programs. Howard showed toughness, a dominant ground game, and a defense that controlled most of the day. Still, late-game execution remains the hurdle. In MEAC play, the Bison must turn statistical dominance into victories. The result was painful, but this HBCU performance also showed that Howard has the talent to compete for a conference championship.