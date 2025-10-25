JCSU Puts 50 on WSSU, Sets up Huge Matchup in Fayetteville

“We’re in a single-elimination tournament.”

That’s how Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) head coach Maurice Flowers opened his postgame remarks — not with celebration, but with focus. After Saturday’s 52–27 win over Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), Flowers made it clear that his Golden Bulls are treating every game left in their HBCU football schedule like the postseason.

“We’re in a single-elimination tournament,” Flowers said. “One day at a time, one game at a time. If we play well, we have an opportunity to win.”

The message matched the performance. JCSU looked every bit like a playoff-caliber team — fast, balanced, and confident. The Golden Bulls dismantled the Rams behind 526 yards of total offense, including 351 passing yards from quarterback Kelvin Durham and two 100-yard efforts on the ground and through the air.

Durham and Proctor Light Up the Scoreboard

Durham was sharp from the first drive. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns without a single interception. He also added 74 rushing yards and two more scores, giving him five total touchdowns.

“Starting fast is big for us,” Durham said. “When we start fast, it always leads to big wins.”

And that’s exactly what happened. The Golden Bulls scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions, jumping to a 28–6 lead and never looking back.

His favorite targets — DeAndre “Biggie” Proctor and Brian Lane — were nearly unstoppable. Proctor hauled in nine catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while Lane matched him with nine receptions for 127 yards and a score.

Flowers praised both receivers and highlighted their recent HBCU Legacy Bowl selections, saying they represent “what this program is building.”

“Bring Your Own Juice” — Inside the Energy Culture

The Brick x Brick cameras have shown it all season — the music at practice, the competition periods, and the laughter between reps. According to Flowers, that energy isn’t accidental. It’s a core part of the team’s identity.

“We say ‘bring your own juice,’ wherever we play,” he explained. “We start and end practice with competition periods — good versus good. If you don’t have energy, you can’t play at a high level.”

That attitude translated to Saturday’s win. The Golden Bulls played loose, but they played hard. Even in the locker room, the energy was infectious. Former NFL star Luke Kuechly dropped by after the game, and the team erupted.

“When our team hit that ‘LUUUKE,’ you just felt it,” Flowers said. “It felt good to see our young men earn respect from the football world.”

Defense, Depth, and Determination

While the offense stole headlines, the defense quietly did its job. Flowers defended his unit proudly when asked about the late scores.

“I’m not worried about our defense one bit,” he said. “They got a late one on our threes. There’s no chinks in the armor.”

Led by Latrae Bass (8 tackles, 2 TFLs) and Steny Joseph (6 tackles, 2 TFLs), the defense dominated for three quarters before rotating backups. The balance between both sides of the ball showed why JCSU has emerged as one of the most complete HBCU programs in Division II.

With the win, Johnson C. Smith improved to 7–1, keeping their playoff hopes alive while maintaining momentum for the stretch run.

The Road to Fayetteville

Next up is Fayetteville State, the matchup Flowers has pointed to all year.

“There’s no such thing as one rival,” he said. “But Fayetteville — that’s the hurdle. We’re 0–3 against them. We know what’s ahead, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.”

The game could decide the CIAA playoff race. For JCSU, it’s another test — one that will measure just how far this program has come. As Flowers put it, the road won’t be easy, but that’s part of the journey.

“Nothing’s going to be given to us,” he said. “So what better way to take the next step than to go someplace that’s a rough road?”

The Golden Bulls know the challenge, but they also know who they are. They’ve already proven they can respond to adversity — and now they’ll need to do it again.

“Brick x Brick” — The Story Behind the Season

HBCU Gameday’s original docuseries Brick x Brick continues to give fans an inside look at JCSU’s rise. From training camp battles to locker-room celebrations, it captures the culture that drives this team.

And after this latest win, that story feels more real than ever.

? Watch the latest episodes of “Brick x Brick with JCSU Football” — now streaming on HBCU Gameday YouTube and the HBCU Gameday App.