Howard University homecoming interrupted by mass shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Four people were shot near Howard University’s campus Friday night as thousands gathered for homecoming events, according to police. The shooting occurred around 8:23 p.m. in the 600 block of Howard Place NW, near the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, where crowds had filled the streets for the university’s annual celebration.

Video from the scene showed police officers responding as a person lay on the ground, though authorities have not confirmed that individual’s condition. D.C. Police said one victim is in serious condition and another is in critical condition. The conditions of the remaining two victims have not been released.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or released any information about a possible motive. Authorities have urged anyone with video or information about the incident to come forward as they continue to piece together what happened.

Unbelievable. I was attending a Howard University alumni event and got a campus alert of an active shooter after gunfire erupted near campus. Prayerfully it looks like no deaths. It’s insane that this happened on such a nice day. #HU pic.twitter.com/ZSEzt4UOwu — Troy Donte’ Prestwood (@TroyDonte) October 25, 2025

Howard University sent out notifications

Police have implemented several road closures around the area as the investigation continues. Streets blocked off include the 2300–2500 blocks of Georgia Avenue NW, the 700–800 blocks of Barry Place NW, the 600 block of Howard Place NW, and the 2300 block of 6th Street NW.

Friday’s shooting took place as Howard University marked its 2025 Homecoming Week, which runs from October 19–26. The night’s official activities included a Homecoming Kick Off event and the popular Greek Step Show. Several major events are still scheduled for Saturday, drawing large numbers of students, alumni, and visitors to campus. Saturday’s football game is against Morgan State University.

University officials have not yet released a statement about the shooting. Police said the area will remain cordoned off until further notice as they continue to investigate.