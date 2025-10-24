HBCU tightens game, tailgate access following shooting death



Alcorn State University has announced new security protocols at Jack Spinks–Marino Casem Stadium after a deadly homecoming shooting at the HBCU. The new measures will go into effect during this weekend’s game against Mississippi Valley State.

HBCU prioritizes safety for students and fans

According to university officials, Alcorn State is increasing the number of security personnel on duty and introducing modified procedures to ensure the safety of its campus community and visitors. The changes are designed to make game days more secure while maintaining the university’s tradition of spirited HBCU football experiences.



“The safety and well-being of our campus community remain our highest priority,” the university said in a statement. “These enhanced measures reflect our commitment to providing a secure environment for everyone attending Alcorn State athletic events.”

RV tailgating protocols will remain the same. Setup begins Friday, October 24, between noon and 6 p.m., and resumes Saturday, October 25, at 6 a.m. Tailgating is limited to designated areas, and Alcorn State has reminded fans that it is not responsible for items left overnight. Yellow caution tape or barricades are prohibited.

Campus parking lots open at 6 a.m. on game day, and visitors must present parking passes or use cashless payment methods — cash is no longer accepted at any entry point. The main entry gate will only allow access for General Tailgate, Reserved Tailgate, VIP, Premium, RV, and ADA parking.

General Tailgate passes will be available for $65 on-site, while Special Event and General Parking passes will cost $35. The airstrip area will be closed for this game, and vehicles with General Parking passes will be redirected to specific entrances.

Stadium entry and clear bag policy



Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff. All guests must comply with Alcorn State’s Clear Bag Policy, which allows only transparent plastic bags up to 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Non-clear bags should remain in vehicles to avoid delays at security checkpoints.



Alcorn State Post-game and tailgate exit rules

General parking and tailgate visitors must begin exiting the campus within one hour of the game’s conclusion. Reserved tailgate guests have up to two hours to vacate, and all vehicles and equipment must be removed upon departure. RV lots will close at noon on Sunday.

Tailgate passes are mandatory for entry into all tailgate zones. Music must maintain a family-friendly atmosphere, and vulgar lyrics are prohibited. Guests are responsible for cleaning up trash and ash properly and must not dump debris into drains or landscaping. ATVs and oversized side-by-sides remain prohibited.

HBCU transition to Cashless system and ticketing information

The transition to a cashless system for the Lorman, MS-based HBCU extends to parking and ticket sales, where all transactions require debit or credit cards. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance through the official Alcorn Athletics website.