HBCU homecomings in Mississippi: Woman killed, child shot

Two HBCU campuses in Mississippi — Jackson State and Alcorn State — have reported shootings during Homecoming events.

At Alcorn State, authorities say a shooting occurred near an old gas station on campus around 6:30 p.m., resulting in one woman’s death and two other people being rushed to the hospital. The campus was immediately locked down, and students were told to shelter in place until officials gave an all clear. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

At Jackson State, reports surfaced of a shooting near the tailgate section of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on West Street. A child was reportedly struck and transported to UMMC by Jackson Police in a patrol vehicle. Capitol PD and JPD are investigating, but no suspect details have been confirmed so far.

These shootings come on the heels of a shooting at South Carolina State University last weekend that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Jaliyah Butler.

Across these three incidents — at Alcorn State, Jackson State, and South Carolina State — common threads emerge. Each incident happened during or around homecoming festivities. The locations varied: tailgate zones, campus peripheries, and student housing areas. At Jackson State, the victim was a child.

These shootings highlight how gatherings meant to celebrate college traditions at HBCUs can be interrupted by violence. As investigations continue, the institutions and law enforcement agencies involved bear the challenge of uncovering what happened, why, and how to prevent recurrence.

Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected at Alcorn State, Jackson State, and South Carolina State during these difficult times. The HBCU community is united in its denouncing of these events.