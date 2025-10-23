Home » Latest News » Atlanta-area marching bands get first rankings ahead of competition

Atlanta-area marching bands get first rankings ahead of competition

October 23, 2025

The October Red Lobster Band of the Year (BOTY) rankings are in, and Atlanta’s high school marching scene continues to shine with power, precision, and pride. The Westlake High School Mighty Marching Lions claimed the No. 1 spot overall with a total score of 312.5, leading a loaded field of 15 elite programs from across Metro Atlanta.

Jonesboro High School (304.7) and Tri-Cities High School (303.5) followed closely, while New Manchester High School (300.8) and Stephenson High School (292.95) rounded out the top five. Southwest DeKalb (292.73) and Central Gwinnett (283.25) remain in the hunt as the season’s final showdown approaches.

?? Tickets are on sale now for the Red Lobster Band of the Year, ranging from $22.00 to $59.00, giving fans across Atlanta a front-row seat to the energy and artistry of these championship-caliber bands.

Atlanta’s Top 15 — Overall Rankings (October 2025)

RankSchoolScore
1Westlake High School312.5
2Jonesboro High School304.7
3Tri-Cities High School303.5
4New Manchester High School300.8
5Stephenson High School292.95
6Southwest DeKalb High School292.73
7Central Gwinnett High School283.25
8McNair High School271.15
9Dutchtown High School266.5
10Newton High School265.92
11South Cobb High School250.9
12Morrow High School242.0
13Berkmar High School231.0
14Salem High School229.9
15South Atlanta High School216.5

Category Leaders

Musicality

  1. Westlake High School
  2. Tri-Cities High School
  3. New Manchester High School
  4. Stephenson High School
  5. Central Gwinnett High School
  6. McNair High School
  7. Newton High School
  8. Jonesboro High School
  9. Southwest DeKalb High School
  10. South Cobb High School
  11. Salem High School
  12. Morrow High School
  13. Dutchtown High School
  14. Berkmar High School
  15. Carver High School

Pictures, Drill, & Design

  1. Westlake High School
  2. Jonesboro High School
  3. Tri-Cities High School
  4. New Manchester High School
  5. Stephenson High School
  6. Southwest DeKalb High School
  7. Central Gwinnett High School
  8. McNair High School
  9. Dutchtown High School
  10. Newton High School
  11. South Cobb High School
  12. Morrow High School
  13. Berkmar High School
  14. Salem High School
  15. South Atlanta High School

Drum Majors

  1. Jonesboro High School
  2. Westlake High School
  3. Tri-Cities High School
  4. Southwest DeKalb High School
  5. New Manchester High School
  6. Central Gwinnett High School
  7. Newton High School
  8. McNair High School
  9. South Atlanta High School
  10. Stephenson High School
  11. Dutchtown High School
  12. Berkmar High School
  13. Morrow High School
  14. South Cobb High School
  15. Salem High School

Percussion

  1. Southwest DeKalb High School
  2. Jonesboro High School
  3. Westlake High School
  4. Stephenson High School
  5. Tri-Cities High School
  6. Central Gwinnett High School
  7. New Manchester High School
  8. Berkmar High School
  9. McNair High School
  10. Dutchtown High School
  11. Carver High School
  12. South Atlanta High School
  13. South Cobb High School
  14. Newton High School
  15. Morrow High School

Auxiliaries

  1. Westlake High School
  2. New Manchester High School
  3. Tri-Cities High School
  4. Jonesboro High School
  5. Dutchtown High School
  6. Southwest DeKalb High School
  7. Central Gwinnett High School
  8. Martin Luther King, Jr. High School
  9. South Atlanta High School
  10. McNair High School
  11. Stephenson High School
  12. Carver High School
  13. South Cobb High School
  14. Newton High School
  15. Lovejoy High School

Voices from Atlanta’s Band Leaders

Cedric Young, Director of Bands at Westlake High School, said the BOTY experience represents more than a competition:

“Participating in the Band of the Year represents more than a performance. It’s a celebration of our students’ excellence, discipline, and community pride.”

Dr. Calvin Morris Jr. of South Cobb High School added:

“Participating in the Band of the Year will highlight the musicianship, discipline, and high standards that are taught daily. It gives our students a platform for the broader Atlanta community to hear the Soaring Sound.”

Jared Davis, Director at McNair High School, said:

“Performing at this level shines a light on our program and broadcasts the greatness that is being cultivated here on Bouldercrest Road.”

Lebarron McWhorter, Director of New Manchester High School, described the opportunity as transformational:

“This recognition isn’t just about one performance—it’s about honoring the hard work and creativity of students who pour their hearts into what they do.”

And Arthur Wright III, of Berkmar High School, emphasized the hometown pride:

“It gives our community a chance to rally behind our band program and strengthens the bond between students, families, and the broader Atlanta community through shared celebration.”

The Atlanta region continues to set the bar for excellence in marching band performance. From powerful percussion to creative drill design, these schools reflect the dedication and artistry that make Georgia a national hub for high school band culture.

?? Tickets are available now for the Red Lobster Band of the Year at prices ranging from $22.00 to $59.00 — don’t miss your chance to see the best of Atlanta take the field.

