Atlanta-area marching bands get first rankings ahead of competition

The October Red Lobster Band of the Year (BOTY) rankings are in, and Atlanta’s high school marching scene continues to shine with power, precision, and pride. The Westlake High School Mighty Marching Lions claimed the No. 1 spot overall with a total score of 312.5, leading a loaded field of 15 elite programs from across Metro Atlanta.

Jonesboro High School (304.7) and Tri-Cities High School (303.5) followed closely, while New Manchester High School (300.8) and Stephenson High School (292.95) rounded out the top five. Southwest DeKalb (292.73) and Central Gwinnett (283.25) remain in the hunt as the season’s final showdown approaches.

Atlanta’s Top 15 — Overall Rankings (October 2025)

Rank School Score 1 Westlake High School 312.5 2 Jonesboro High School 304.7 3 Tri-Cities High School 303.5 4 New Manchester High School 300.8 5 Stephenson High School 292.95 6 Southwest DeKalb High School 292.73 7 Central Gwinnett High School 283.25 8 McNair High School 271.15 9 Dutchtown High School 266.5 10 Newton High School 265.92 11 South Cobb High School 250.9 12 Morrow High School 242.0 13 Berkmar High School 231.0 14 Salem High School 229.9 15 South Atlanta High School 216.5

Category Leaders

Musicality

Westlake High School Tri-Cities High School New Manchester High School Stephenson High School Central Gwinnett High School McNair High School Newton High School Jonesboro High School Southwest DeKalb High School South Cobb High School Salem High School Morrow High School Dutchtown High School Berkmar High School Carver High School

Pictures, Drill, & Design

Westlake High School Jonesboro High School Tri-Cities High School New Manchester High School Stephenson High School Southwest DeKalb High School Central Gwinnett High School McNair High School Dutchtown High School Newton High School South Cobb High School Morrow High School Berkmar High School Salem High School South Atlanta High School

Drum Majors

Jonesboro High School Westlake High School Tri-Cities High School Southwest DeKalb High School New Manchester High School Central Gwinnett High School Newton High School McNair High School South Atlanta High School Stephenson High School Dutchtown High School Berkmar High School Morrow High School South Cobb High School Salem High School

Percussion

Southwest DeKalb High School Jonesboro High School Westlake High School Stephenson High School Tri-Cities High School Central Gwinnett High School New Manchester High School Berkmar High School McNair High School Dutchtown High School Carver High School South Atlanta High School South Cobb High School Newton High School Morrow High School

Auxiliaries

Westlake High School New Manchester High School Tri-Cities High School Jonesboro High School Dutchtown High School Southwest DeKalb High School Central Gwinnett High School Martin Luther King, Jr. High School South Atlanta High School McNair High School Stephenson High School Carver High School South Cobb High School Newton High School Lovejoy High School

Voices from Atlanta’s Band Leaders

Cedric Young, Director of Bands at Westlake High School, said the BOTY experience represents more than a competition:

“Participating in the Band of the Year represents more than a performance. It’s a celebration of our students’ excellence, discipline, and community pride.”

Dr. Calvin Morris Jr. of South Cobb High School added:

“Participating in the Band of the Year will highlight the musicianship, discipline, and high standards that are taught daily. It gives our students a platform for the broader Atlanta community to hear the Soaring Sound.”

Jared Davis, Director at McNair High School, said:

“Performing at this level shines a light on our program and broadcasts the greatness that is being cultivated here on Bouldercrest Road.”

Lebarron McWhorter, Director of New Manchester High School, described the opportunity as transformational:

“This recognition isn’t just about one performance—it’s about honoring the hard work and creativity of students who pour their hearts into what they do.”

And Arthur Wright III, of Berkmar High School, emphasized the hometown pride:

“It gives our community a chance to rally behind our band program and strengthens the bond between students, families, and the broader Atlanta community through shared celebration.”

The Atlanta region continues to set the bar for excellence in marching band performance. From powerful percussion to creative drill design, these schools reflect the dedication and artistry that make Georgia a national hub for high school band culture.

?? Tickets are available now for the Red Lobster Band of the Year at prices ranging from $22.00 to $59.00 — don’t miss your chance to see the best of Atlanta take the field.