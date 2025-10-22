HBCU Band Battle Expands to South Florida for MLK Weekend

The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB)—one of the crown jewels of HBCU band culture—is packing its drums, brass, and pageantry for a new stop in South Florida. The event is officially expanding its stage to The Palm Beaches during MLK Weekend 2026, marking the first-ever Palm Beaches Edition of the storied HBCU band showcase.

The main event goes down Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, with a full weekend of festivities running January 15–18. For HBCU fans, that means sunshine and the best marching bands in the land.

“This expansion is a milestone moment in the event’s legacy,” said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of NBOTB. “It allows us to amplify the music, pride, and excellence of HBCUs on an even larger scale.”

A New Chapter in HBCU Tradition

In its 12-year run, NBOTB has featured 29 different HBCU marching bands and delivered over $2.1 million in scholarships. What started as a showcase has become a statement — a yearly reminder that HBCU band culture leads the rhythm.

Now, that movement is going tropical. And the 2026 lineup reads like a playlist of HBCU band heavy hitters:

Playing to the East Side (Away):

Bethune-Cookman University – Marching Wildcats (Daytona Beach, FL)

– Marching Wildcats (Daytona Beach, FL) Florida Memorial University – ROAR (Miami, FL)

– ROAR (Miami, FL) North Carolina A&T State University – Blue & Gold Marching Machine (Greensboro, NC)

Playing to the West Side (Home):

South Carolina State University – Marching 101 (Orangeburg, SC)

– Marching 101 (Orangeburg, SC) Southern University and A&M College – Human Jukebox (Baton Rouge, LA)

The Palm Beaches Get the HBCU Experience

“This event brings immense cultural and economic value,” said George Linley, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. “We’re thrilled to welcome HBCU fans and families to experience The Palm Beaches.”

Beyond the field show, the NBOTB weekend will transform Palm Beach County into a four-day celebration of HBCU excellence, mixing culture, community, and education in a signature fashion.

Official Event Lineup:

NBOTB Cares Initiative – Thursday, Jan. 15 | The Palm Beaches

– Thursday, Jan. 15 | The Palm Beaches HBCU College & Career Fair – Friday, Jan. 16 | Palm Beach State College (Lake Worth Campus)

– Friday, Jan. 16 | Palm Beach State College (Lake Worth Campus) Emerging Experience Entrepreneurship Conference – Friday, Jan. 16 | Palm Beach State College (PSD 108)

– Friday, Jan. 16 | Palm Beach State College (PSD 108) Fan Experience – Saturday, Jan. 17 | Flagler Credit Union Stadium featuring an arts fair, Greek stroll-off, and live performances.

All official events are free and open to the public, with registration required for select activities.

Tickets and Fan Access

Tickets for the inaugural Palm Beaches showdown go on sale Tuesday, October 28, at nationalbattleofthebands.com and Ticketmaster, starting at $20. Suites and group rates will be announced soon.

“This is a true destination event,” said Emanuel J. Perry, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council. “It allows us to spotlight local culture, support small businesses, and welcome new visitors during a meaningful time of year.”

For fans who live for the HBCU band experience, the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands is more than just another event—it’s the next evolution of the movement that started in Houston and now beats in Boca.