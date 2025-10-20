HBCU football’s hottest seat remains occupied

Few programs in HBCU football carry expectations as high as Southern University, and with the Jaguars sitting at 1–6, head coach Terrence Graves finds himself at the center of mounting pressure. Speaking during the SWAC coaches’ weekly call on Monday, Graves acknowledged the team’s struggles but insisted that his focus remains steady — and his faith, unshaken.



“As of right now, I’m the head football coach at Southern University,” Graves said. “It’s business as usual. Until something changes, I’m going to keep doing what I do.”

Staying Grounded in Baton Rouge



Graves began the call by addressing how a tough season has affected him personally and professionally.



“I’d rather be six and one than one and six,” he said. “But I’m at peace with who I am and where I am.” He described himself as a competitor, but also a man of faith who refuses to let circumstances dictate his composure. “You have two choices in life,” he said. “You either put your head down and go, ‘woe is me,’ or you keep working and fight through it. If you keep fighting, you’ll come out better on the other side.”

That steady message resonates across Southern University’s locker room, where Graves says his players continue to fight despite the adversity. He pointed to effort and belief as signs of life within the team.



“You know, these guys have fight in them,” he said. “What we put in them and teach them — that’s what shows up. Everything in life isn’t going to go how you expect, but you’ve got to keep fighting so that eventually you win.”

Trei Oliver and Terrence Graves pose at the 2025 MEAC/SWAC Challenge press conference.

Accountability and Reflection

When asked about self-evaluation, Graves admitted the mirror conversation starts with him. “I got to be better for us to be better,” he said. “You never hear me complaining about circumstances. This is a collision sport, not a contact sport. Injuries happen, and it’s next man up.”



That mindset, he said, reflects how he intends to approach these final weeks — with honesty, humility, and persistence. As one of the most visible HBCU football coaches in the country, Graves understands that speculation comes with the territory. Athletic director Roman Banks’ recent postgame remarks suggested internal discussions about the team’s direction, but Graves said his communication with Banks has remained consistent.



“We talk every week,” he noted. “We’ve had those conversations. As of right now, I’m the coach. We’ve got meetings tonight, practice tonight — business as usual.”

HBCU rivalry game looms

Despite the noise surrounding Southern University, Graves has emphasized stability for his players. “Relationships matter,” he said. “When you pour good things into them, it sticks.” He noted that his focus has been on reinforcing positive messages rather than dwelling on negativity. “Somebody has to be positive,” Graves said. “It’s our responsibility to reassure them of what’s good and what we need to focus on. These are life lessons — not just football lessons.”



As the Jaguars prepare for Florida A&M, Graves’ calm approach remains in stark contrast to the speculation outside the program. He’s determined to keep the team unified and focused on improvement, regardless of what comes next.



“We don’t waver,” he said. “We stay even keel. We keep working. That’s the job.”

The eyes of the HBCU world remain fixed on Baton Rouge as speculation still looms to Graves’ future. Graves, meanwhile, has his focus on FAMU and he’s hoping that his players will follow suit. Whether or not they will be following him out on Saturday remains up in the air.