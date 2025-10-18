Candace Owens cancels HBCU appearance during homecoming

TALLAHASSEE — What had been billed as a stop on the conservative movement BLEXIT’s “Educate to Liberate” campus tour at Florida A&M University (FAMU) during its Homecoming week has been canceled, organizers announced this week. The tour, launched by activist and commentator Candace Owens and affiliated with Turning Point USA, was scheduled to appear at FAMU on Oct. 17 during the week-long “Eternal World Tour” Homecoming celebration.

According to promotional materials, the event was intended to spark conversation on historically Black college and university (HBCU) campuses about issues of empowerment, personal responsibility, and alternative political perspectives.

However, the FAMU stop was pulled from the itinerary without a public explanation. “We will announce a new date soon,” a spokesperson said in an email the day the tour stop was planned, without explaining the reason for the event’s being called off, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The cancellation comes as students and alumni return to Tallahassee for one of the most anticipated events of the HBCU calendar. FAMU’s Homecoming week traditionally serves as both a reunion and cultural celebration for thousands of supporters, drawing widespread attention from media and visitors each year.

The decision to cancel has sparked discussion online about the timing and nature of outside political groups hosting events during HBCU Homecoming season — a time typically centered on unity, tradition, and school pride.

While no new date has been confirmed, BLEXIT representatives indicated that the organization still intends to visit Florida A&M University at a later time as part of its ongoing campus tour.