Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank donates $50 million to HBCUs

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation have announced a monumental $50 million donation to support students at Atlanta’s HBCUs, marking one of the largest private gifts ever made to historically Black institutions in Georgia.

Closing the Gap for HBCU Students

The foundation’s initiative will provide “gap scholarships” to help nearly 10,000 HBCU students who are on track to graduate but face financial barriers. These funds will benefit students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, and Spelman College—four institutions that make up the heart of Atlanta’s HBCU community.

“These grants are a material investment in hope,” said Fay Twersky, president of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. “We want to ensure that financial hardship does not stand in the way of talented students completing their degrees.”

Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank’s Ongoing Commitment

Arthur Blank, best known as co-founder of The Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, has long made philanthropy a core part of his mission. With a personal net worth exceeding $11 billion, Blank has pledged to give away at least half of his wealth through the Giving Pledge, joining other billionaires in committing to major charitable giving.

This latest contribution continues Blank’s strong support of HBCUs and education in the region. Previous donations include $10 million to Spelman College for an innovation lab and $6 million to improve athletic facilities at Clark Atlanta, Albany State, Miles College, and Savannah State.

A Powerful Boost to Atlanta’s HBCU Community

The foundation cited that Atlanta’s HBCUs generate over $1 billion in annual economic impact, helping transform the region through education, leadership, and innovation. HBCUs have also been shown to outperform other institutions in lifting students from lower-income households into higher income brackets.

“Our hope is that by helping more students earn their degrees and launch successful careers, we are investing in a cycle of opportunity that strengthens families and communities across the nation,” the foundation said.

Leaders Applaud the Atlanta Falcons Owner’s Generosity

HBCU leaders praised the NFL team owner’s continued investment in education and equity.



“This monumental investment will empower our students to remain focused on their academic studies,” said Dr. F. DuBois Bowman, president of Morehouse College. “Their futures should be defined by hard work and integrity—not financial hardship.”

Through this major gift, Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons organization continue to affirm their deep connection to Atlanta’s HBCUs and their role in shaping the next generation of Black excellence.