Jackson State and Alabama State deliver thrilling finish

JACKSON, Miss. — In a matchup hyped as the game of the year in HBCU football, Jackson State and Alabama State delivered. Both teams entered undefeated in the SWAC East, and by the end, it was Jackson State who stood alone atop the division after a breathtaking 38–34 victory Saturday night at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Fourth-Quarter Drama Defines a Classic

This one lived up to every bit of the hype.

With 7:07 left , Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body found Jalen Jones for an 8-yard touchdown , trimming Jackson State’s lead to 31–27.

Moments later, a Jackson State fumble gave the Hornets a short field. Jamarie Hostzclaw capitalized with a 15-yard scoring run to push Alabama State ahead 34–31 with 4:36 remaining.

But the Tigers refused to fold. JaCobian Morgan engineered a clutch drive, culminating in an 18-yard touchdown strike to Nate Rembert with 50 seconds left, reclaiming the lead at 38–34.

Alabama State nearly answered in miraculous fashion, driving 69 yards in under a minute — only for the final pass to be stopped at the 1-yard line as time expired.

Jackson State fans roared as the Tigers’ defense held, preserving a win that could define the SWAC East race.

Momentum Shifts and Key Drives

The teams traded control throughout:

Jackson State led 17–13 at halftime behind Morgan's second-quarter touchdown to Ja'Naylon Dupree.

Alabama State momentarily went ahead in the third, 20–17, before Jackson State responded to enter the final quarter up 24–20.

. The final 10 minutes became a highlight reel of counterpunches between two of the conference’s most balanced offenses.

Statistical Leaders

Jackson State (5–1, 3–0 SWAC):

JaCobian Morgan: 16-of-23, 187 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: 45 carries, 257 yards (5.7 avg)

Ja'Naylon Dupree: 4 catches, 53 yards, 2 TD

Nate Rembert: 2 catches, 31 yards, 1 TD

Alabama State (4–2, 2–1 SWAC):

Andrew Body: 20-of-30, 349 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jamarie Hostzclaw: 10 carries, 53 yards, 2 TD

Top receivers: M. Djete (82 yards), J. Jones (72 yards, 1 TD), T. Harrell (66 yards)

The Stakes: SWAC East Control

Both teams entered undefeated in SWAC East play, and this clash had major championship implications. With the win, Jackson State now sits alone atop the division, controlling its destiny for a return to the SWAC Championship Game.

The atmosphere matched the stakes — a packed crowd, national TV audience, and a finish worthy of the hype. For fans of HBCU football, this one will be remembered as an instant classic.