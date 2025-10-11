DeSean Jackson’s Hornets Surge in Explosive Record-Breaking Homecoming Win

Speaking during Delaware State’s postgame press conference, head coach DeSean Jackson said the 70-23 Homecoming victory over Southern Connecticut State was about focus and execution, not flash. “We haven’t won a Homecoming game since 2018,” Jackson told reporters. “We wanted to put on a show for our fans and handle distractions the right way.” The HBCU crowd at Alumni Stadium saw a dominant performance: 791 total yards, including 608 rushing, both program records.

Delaware State’s Ground Game Defines Its Identity

When asked about his offense, Jackson smiled. “We’ve proven we’re a run-first team,” he said. “Everybody in America knows we run the football pretty damn well.” The Hornets had three 100-yard rushers — James Jones (158 yds), Marquis Gillis (130), and Kobe Boykin (100) — plus big plays from Jayden Sauray (81) and Kaiden Bennett (57). By halftime, Delaware State led 29-9 and began resting its starters. Jackson confirmed that the second half was dominated by reserves who kept the momentum going. Gillis added, “We left a lot of yards on the field and still broke records.”

Accountability, Emotion, and HBCU Standards

Jackson told the media his biggest task is balancing his players’ passion with discipline. “We’ve got emotional guys,” he said. “Sometimes they lose it in. But we’re the only ones in our way.” He described implementing an NFL-style practice standard at this HBCU program. The team committed 12 penalties, including two unsportsmanlike calls, but Jackson said those are “teachable moments” that come with building a new culture.

Why the Late Touchdown?

When questioned about throwing a touchdown pass in the final two minutes, Jackson defended the decision. “Every player deserves reps,” he said. “While there’s time on the clock, we play every down like it’s our last.” He emphasized that with starters resting, the final drives were opportunities for young Hornets to gain real-game experience before conference play: “You never know when the next man has to step up.”

Looking Ahead to MEAC Play

The coach closed the HBCU postgame press conference with confidence about the road ahead. “We’re heading to North Carolina Central for their Homecoming,” Jackson said. “We’re going there to upset them. That’s our mentality.” After a bye week, Delaware State enters MEAC play 4-3, with its identity — physical, disciplined, and confident — now unmistakable.

Why It Matters

Delaware State’s record-setting Homecoming win gives DeSean Jackson’s HBCU program momentum at the perfect time. The Hornets enter MEAC play with confidence, a clear offensive identity, and a locker room that has bought into Jackson’s standard of discipline and accountability. With starters rested and young players gaining valuable reps in the second half, Delaware State looks ready to compete against the conference’s best.