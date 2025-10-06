HBCU Homecoming Brawl Leads to 20 Player Suspensions, Fines

ATLANTA — The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has issued a wave of suspensions and institutional fines following the postgame brawl between Fort Valley State and Central State that overshadowed last Saturday’s HBCU Homecoming showdown.

The announcement comes less than 48 hours after the two programs clashed on the field and in a heated postgame altercation that went viral across social media. What began as a competitive SIAC matchup quickly ended with disciplinary measures that will impact both teams moving forward.

“Acts of unsportsmanlike conduct have no place in intercollegiate athletics or within the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman, Ed.D. “I am extremely disappointed that this event has overshadowed what was otherwise a very competitive football game.”

Conference Investigation Leads to Wide-Ranging Penalties

After conducting a comprehensive review, the SIAC determined that both institutions violated the league’s code of ethics and conduct. As a result, 20 student-athletes—nine from Fort Valley State and 11 from Central State—have been suspended for their next contest. Both head coaches will also serve a one-game suspension.

In addition, the SIAC has fined both institutions an undisclosed amount in accordance with conference bylaws and sports regulations. The league reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy for unsportsmanlike behavior and said it will work with both HBCU institutions to strengthen policies to deter similar incidents in the future.

Game Recap: Central State Spoils Fort Valley Homecoming

Before the brawl took center stage, Central State pulled off one of its biggest wins of the season — an 18–14 road upset over Fort Valley State in front of 8,000 fans at Wildcat Stadium.

Fort Valley opened strong behind quarterback Jai’Que Hart. He connected with Paul Burkly for a 13-yard touchdown, followed by a 70-yard strike to J.T. Pendleton that gave the Wildcats a 14–6 lead after the first quarter of homecoming.

But the Marauder defense flipped the game in the second quarter. Domonique Davis II intercepted a pass at the goal line and returned it for a touchdown. That trimmed the deficit to 14–12 at halftime. The turning point came in the third quarter, when Travion Searcy blocked a Fort Valley field goal and raced 78 yards for a score. That gave Central State its first lead of the day at 18–14, a lead they never relinquished.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Davis II anchored a ferocious CSU defense with nine tackles, two interceptions, and a tackle-for-loss. Searcy added an interception and the special teams touchdown, while the Marauder front recorded four sacks. Despite being outgained in total yards, Central State’s opportunistic defense forced four interceptions and scored two non-offensive touchdowns.

What’s Next

The suspensions will affect both programs heading into the upcoming SIAC matchups. The league emphasized that it will continue to enforce strict accountability while working with member institutions to preserve the integrity of competition across HBCU athletics.