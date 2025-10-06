North Carolina A&T coach toes the line after viral clips

EAST GREENSBORO, NC — If you’ve followed North Carolina A&T football this season, one thing has been consistent: head coach Shawn Gibbs has been candid about the state of his program. From his first Monday press conference, Gibbs has spoken with a mix of conviction and transparency about where A&T is, where it needs to go, and what it will take to get there.



But this Monday, in the buildup to Homecoming at North Carolina A&T, the tone was noticeably different.

Following last week’s viral clip — when Gibbs spoke passionately about his team’s focus and even mentioned NBA Youngboy while challenging his players’ toughness — the coach came to the podium more measured. His message was still accountability, energy, and growth, but the delivery was deliberate. The passion was there; the pacing was different.

From Builder To Balancer

Gibbs was hired to rebuild North Carolina A&T football, not just to coach it. His job is to restore belief, discipline, and a standard that’s been missing in recent years. He’s never shied away from that reality.



Over the past few months, his honesty has been refreshing — even necessary. A&T’s football program has talent but has lacked consistency, and Gibbs has been intentional about confronting that truth head-on. His words apparently ruffled some feathers while getting a sizeable bit of amens.

Short Answers, Big Implications

This week, that awareness showed. The press conference was more businesslike, quieter, and shorter. I asked Gibbs about his familiarity with South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry, and his response was brief — “He’s a good coach.”



In fact, many of his answers to the media, including mine, were shorter than usual. That’s atypical for Gibbs, who’s often expansive and thoughtful. It’s likely not a coincidence after last week’s entertaining yet slightly polarizing comments.

HBCU Gameday was invited to collaborate with Yahoo Sports on a post of the viral clip last week. While most people applauded Gibbs’ honesty, there was a minority of people who felt that the commentary might be offensive to the players. However, the two players that accompanied Gibbs on Monday — freshman Tyler Howard and grad student Wesley Graves — both that showed they not only understood Gibbs’ message from last week but they embraced it.

GHOE and the bigger picture

This all unfolded during the week of GHOE — self-proclaimed the Greatest Homecoming on Earth — a time when emotions, attention, and expectations in Greensboro are at their peak.

Gibbs acknowledged the atmosphere but reminded everyone, “Homecoming is not for us.” That’s the kind of focus he’s been preaching since spring. Still, the timing of this press conference, in front of alumni, fans, and administrators watching closely, made the tone adjustment even more significant.

It’s part of the growth curve for both coach and program. Gibbs is learning the politics of leading the football program of the nation’s largest HBCU and North Carolina A&T is learning how to receive honest leadership again.

Will North Carolina A&T let Gibbs Make Chicken?

At its heart, this is what rebuilding looks like — not just on the field, but behind the microphone. Last week, Gibbs’ words went viral. This week, they went measured.

Meanwhile, inside the noon press conference luncheon, North Carolina A&T supporters stopped and let Gibbs’ know they believe in what he’s doing. Some of those in the room are the very donors that pushed previous head coach Vincent Brown Sr. out and hand-picked Gibbs to replace him.



Their words and influence carry heavy weight. After all, a big part of why Gibbs was hired to due to his connection to the glory days of Rod Broadway. Broadway had a method to building a program that he jokingly referred to as making chicken. Clearly, an honest assessment is a part of Gibbs’ recipe for chicken.

Because for North Carolina A&T football, words matter — but results matter more. Just ask Gibbs’ predecessor.