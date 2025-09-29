Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance at Howard University

Former Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise visit to Howard University on Friday, returning to her alma mater to promote her new memoir, 107 Days. The unannounced stop electrified the campus as students gathered to see one of the university’s most accomplished graduates.

Kamala Harris Returns to “The Mecca”

Harris, a 1986 Howard graduate, walked across The Yard and greeted students before heading to the campus bookstore. There she signed copies of 107 Days, posed for photos, and spent time connecting with students who were excited and surprised by her visit.

University social media accounts later confirmed the stop was unscheduled. Students described the moment as energizing and inspiring for the Howard community.

About 107 Days

Harris’s memoir chronicles the 107 days between July 21, 2024, when President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection, and Election Day on November 5, 2024. During that stretch, Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee and faced one of the closest general elections in modern U.S. history. The book explores leadership under pressure, resilience, and the importance of community support.

The memoir’s release includes a national and international book tour that began September 23.

Inspiring the Next Generation

While at Howard, Kamala Harris reflected on the school’s impact on her career and encouraged students to believe in their abilities and prepare for leadership. The appearance served as a reminder of the university’s legacy of producing changemakers across politics, business, and culture.

Students said the moment felt unifying and motivational, reinforcing the pride tied to Howard’s reputation as a historic HBCU and a launchpad for Black excellence.