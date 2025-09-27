FAMU AD could avoid trial on grand theft, fraud charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletics director Angela Suggs may avoid trial in her ongoing grand theft and fraud case after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

Suggs, 55, was arrested in June following a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation that accused her of misusing a credit card from her former employer, the Florida Sports Foundation. Investigators allege she racked up nearly $24,000 in improper charges, some of which were repaid late or never reimbursed.

According to court records filed Thursday, the State Attorney’s Office approved a deferred prosecution agreement, enrolling Suggs in a pretrial intervention program. If she complies with the program’s conditions for two years, all charges will be dismissed.

Angela Suggs

The terms include mandatory gambling addiction courses and regular participation in treatment or support groups. Suggs is also barred from holding any position where she has access to employer funds or credit lines for personal benefit. Whether that restriction applies to her current role at FAMU remains unclear.

In addition, Suggs must pay $649.98 in restitution to the Florida Sports Foundation. Court documents note that while she did repay certain charges, others — including expenses marked as business meals that were later deemed personal — went unpaid. FDLE also reported that Suggs often claimed receipts were missing.

FAMU, one of the nation’s most prominent HBCUs, has not yet issued a statement on how the agreement may affect Suggs’ role overseeing athletics. The outcome of this case carries significant implications for FAMU as it continues to elevate its national athletic profile while navigating leadership questions at the top of its sports program.