Stephen A to be inducted into Black College Alumni HOF

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Sept. 24, 2025) – Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) alumnus Stephen A. Smith, acclaimed ESPN commentator, journalist and author, will be inducted this weekend into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame, with WSSU Chancellor Bonita Brown presenting him with the honor.



Smith, a 1991 graduate of WSSU, will be recognized in the entertainment category during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sept. 27 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. The event is part of the Hall of Fame’s 40th Anniversary under the theme: “40 Years Strong. A Legacy Built. A Legacy Rising.”



The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation established the induction to highlight the extraordinary contributions of HBCU graduates in fields ranging from education and science to sports and entertainment. Smith joins a prestigious Class of 2025 that underscores the enduring legacy and impact of HBCUs.

Stephen A. Smith stands before a crowd at Jackson State University.

Seeds for Stephen A’s success sewn at WSSU

Smith credits WSSU and his relationship with the university’s legendary basketball coach, Clarence “Big House” Gaines, with providing the foundation of his professional success. He got his start in journalism at the Winston-Salem Journal and rose from a reporter at the New York Daily News and a college NBA beat reporter at the Philadelphia Inquirer to become the face of ESPN and its most popular on-air personality.

His career spans more than 30 years in the sports and entertainment industry. He is the executive producer and host of “The Stephen A. Smith Show™”; a lead commentator and executive producer on ESPN’s “First Take”; a panelist on “NBA Countdown” on ABC; and CEO of “Straight Shooter Media.”



In January 2023, Smith released the New York Times best-selling book, “Straight Shooter; A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” where he revealed his untold story for the first time.



“Stephen A. Smith embodies the passion, excellence and tenacity that define Winston-Salem State University Rams,” Brown said. “We are proud to see him receive this national recognition and to celebrate the inspiration he provides to our students and alumni.”



For more information about the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame and the 2025 inductees, visit here.