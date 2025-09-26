HBCU band suspended amid hazing allegations

An HBCU marching band has been put on ice as Fort Valley State University (FVSU) has suspended its Blue Machine Marching Band due to hazing allegations, just days before the school’s highly anticipated homecoming celebration on October 4 against Central State University.



FVSU’s Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, Britney Smith, confirmed the decision to WGXA, noting that the university ordered the band to “suspend all activity due to allegations of hazing.” Smith emphasized that Fort Valley State takes hazing seriously and that student safety is the school’s top priority.



“Fort Valley State University has directed the Blue Machine Marching Band to suspend all activity due to allegations of hazing. FVSU takes acts of hazing and allegations of hazing seriously and the matter is being investigated. The safety and well-being of our students and Wildcat community are always our top priority,” Smith wrote in a statement.

The university’s Office of Legal and Government Affairs is leading the investigation. At this time, no further details about the hazing allegations have been released.

The timing is especially significant. FVSU is preparing for its annual homecoming week, with thousands of alumni and supporters expected back in Peach County. The Wildcats are set to face Central State on October 4, but the suspension of the band has raised questions about how the festivities will be impacted. Adding to the context, the Wildcats also traditionally play a high-profile rivalry game against Tuskegee University, one of the more anticipated contests on their schedule.



This development comes as Fort Valley State was recently ranked the number one public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Georgia by U.S. News and World Report.