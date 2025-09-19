HBCU removes interim title after red-hot start

One of the most successful coaches in recent HBCU football history Brian Jenkins has gone from offensive coordinator to interim head coach, and now to the permanent leader of Edward Waters University football in roughly two monts. EWU President & CEO Dr. A. Zachary Faison announced the move Friday on the Jacksonville campus, solidifying Jenkins’ role moving forward.

Building the Program

Dr. Faison has steadily elevated both the HBCU and its athletic profile. In 2021, he transitioned the Tigers from the NAIA ranks to NCAA Division II and restored membership in the SIAC after decades away. To guide the program, Faison hired proven winner Toriano Morgan, who in turn brought Jenkins aboard.

When Morgan accepted an opportunity this summer to return to his alma mater, Tennessee State, as co-offensive coordinator under new head coach Reggie Barlow, Jenkins was elevated to interim head coach on July 16.

Early Success and Community Impact

Jenkins has already sparked fresh pride across Jacksonville. The Tigers sit atop the SIAC at 3-0 for the first time in school history. Having picked up a thrilling 41-38 win over 13th-ranked Virginia Union in the inaugural Unity Classic on Sept. 13. That victory, sealed by a walk-off field goal, was broadcast nationally on ESPN+.

Facing a Familiar Foe

The timing of Jenkins’ official hiring is notable. It comes on the eve of a trip to Daytona to face his former team, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The matchup at Municipal Stadium pits a red-hot Edward Waters team, buoyed by several Division I transfers including quarterback Noah Bodden, against an 0-3 Bethune-Cookman squad led by Raymond Woodie.

Jenkins, however, is treating it like any other game.

“If they’re looking for a dogfight, we’ll be ready,” Jenkins said. “We prepare for every opponent the same way. It just so happens this one is Bethune-Cookman. There’s no added significance—it’s about preparation and execution.”

From left: President Dr. A Zachary Faison, Brian Jenkins, Interim AD Ashley Connor

Coaching Résumé

With nearly three decades of experience, Brian Jenkins has built a reputation as one of the most accomplished HBCU coaches of his era:

Edward Waters (2023–present): In his first season as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, Jenkins led the Tigers to their winningest season since 2018, highlighted by victories over rivals Florida Memorial and Allen in their first year competing in NCAA Division II.

In his first season as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, Jenkins led the Tigers to their winningest season since 2018, highlighted by victories over rivals Florida Memorial and Allen in their first year competing in NCAA Division II. Alabama State (2014–17): Compiled a 10-17 record, earned wins in both the 92nd and 93rd Turkey Day Classics, and captured a Magic City Classic victory over Alabama A&M.

Compiled a 10-17 record, earned wins in both the 92nd and 93rd Turkey Day Classics, and captured a Magic City Classic victory over Alabama A&M. Bethune-Cookman (2010–14): Posted a remarkable 46-14 record (.767). He won or shared four MEAC titles, earned three FCS playoff berths, and captured two HBCU national championships. Jenkins’ teams produced two 10-win seasons, and they went 18-0 in MEAC play from 2011-13. Defeated rival Florida A&M four straight years. He was named MEAC Coach of the Year three times and AFCA FCS Region II Coach of the Year twice.

Posted a remarkable 46-14 record (.767). He won or shared four MEAC titles, earned three FCS playoff berths, and captured two HBCU national championships. Jenkins’ teams produced two 10-win seasons, and they went 18-0 in MEAC play from 2011-13. Defeated rival Florida A&M four straight years. He was named MEAC Coach of the Year three times and AFCA FCS Region II Coach of the Year twice. Assistant Coaching Stops: Spent time at Rutgers under Greg Schiano, Louisiana, Bowling Green, Eastern Illinois, Western Kentucky, and in NFL Europe with the Frankfurt Galaxy.

Player and Personal Life

A Fort Lauderdale native, Jenkins was a standout wide receiver and running back at the University of Cincinnati. He graduated in 1993 as the program’s all-time leader in kickoff returns and return yardage. Jenkins holds degrees in social work and education.

He is the proud father of daughters Brittany and Briana, and son Brian Jr., a wide receiver at Alabama A&M.

EWU Athletics contributed to this report.