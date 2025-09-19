HBCU bands in Division II chasing Virginia State early

HBCU marching bands continue to command national attention, and the first sectional scores of the 2025 Red Lobster Band of the Year (BOTY), presented by Cricket, show just how competitive the Division II field has become. From musicality to drill design, percussion, drum majors, and auxiliaries, the rankings highlight both tradition and innovation in HBCU culture.

Musicality in HBCU Division II Bands

Miles College’s Purple Marching Machine claimed the top spot in musicality, praised for its tone and balance. Virginia State’s Trojan Explosion followed closely, with Fayetteville State’s Marching Bronco eXpress and Albany State’s Marching Rams Show Band rounding out the top four. Langston’s Marching Pride also broke into the Top 5, showcasing the depth of talent across smaller HBCU programs.

Top 10 in Musicality:

Miles College – Purple Marching Machine Virginia State University – Trojan Explosion Fayetteville State University – Marching Bronco eXpress (MBX) Albany State University – Marching Rams Show Band Langston University – Marching Pride Savannah State University – Powerhouse of the South Benedict College – Band of Distinction Elizabeth City State University – Sound of Class Winston-Salem State University – Red Sea of Sound Florida Memorial University – The ROAR Marching Band

Drill & Design Across HBCUs

Virginia State excelled in creativity and precision, topping the drill and design category. Savannah State’s Powerhouse of the South and Fayetteville State’s MBX followed, while Winston-Salem State’s Red Sea of Sound and Albany State’s Marching Rams rounded out the Top 5.



Top 10 in Drill & Design:

Virginia State University – Trojan Explosion Savannah State University – Powerhouse of the South Fayetteville State University – Marching Bronco eXpress Winston-Salem State University – Red Sea of Sound Albany State University – Marching Rams Show Band Miles College – Purple Marching Machine Elizabeth City State University – Sound of Class Benedict College – Band of Distinction Tuskegee University – Marching Crimson Pipers Virginia Union University – Ambassadors of Sound

Percussion Power in HBCU Marching Bands

Percussion remains one of the most exciting categories for HBCU fans, and Virginia State once again led the way. Tuskegee’s Marching Crimson Pipers and Albany State’s Marching Rams brought strong rhythm sections, while Miles and Fayetteville State proved formidable.



Top 10 in Percussion:

Virginia State University – Trojan Explosion Tuskegee University – Marching Crimson Pipers Albany State University – Marching Rams Show Band Miles College – Purple Marching Machine Fayetteville State University – Marching Bronco eXpress Virginia Union University – Ambassadors of Sound Fort Valley State University – Blue Machine Marching Band Elizabeth City State University – Sound of Class Langston University – Marching Pride Talladega College – Great Tornado Band

A drum major from Virginia State’s Trojan Explosion high steps during the halftime show.

HBCU Drum Majors Lead the Way

Drum majors are often the heartbeat of HBCU marching culture, and Virginia State again set the pace. Fayetteville State, Florida Memorial’s ROAR, and Edward Waters’ Triple Threat earned high marks for style and leadership, while Albany State completed the Top 5.



Top 10 in Drum Majors:

Virginia State University – Trojan Explosion Fayetteville State University – Marching Bronco eXpress Florida Memorial University – The ROAR Marching Band Edward Waters University – Triple Threat Marching Band Albany State University – Marching Rams Show Band Tuskegee University – Marching Crimson Pipers Elizabeth City State University – Sound of Class Savannah State University – Powerhouse of the South Winston-Salem State University – Red Sea of Sound Talladega College – Great Tornado Band

Auxiliaries in HBCU Marching Bands

Albany State’s auxiliaries shined brightest, while Fort Valley State’s Blue Machine and Florida Memorial’s ROAR rounded out the top three. Virginia State finished fifth, showing its consistency across all sections.



Top 10 in Auxiliaries:

Albany State University – Marching Rams Show Band Fort Valley State University – Blue Machine Marching Band Florida Memorial University – The ROAR Marching Band Edward Waters University – Triple Threat Marching Band Virginia State University – Trojan Explosion Fayetteville State University – Marching Bronco eXpress Winston-Salem State University – Red Sea of Sound Morehouse College – House of Funk Benedict College – Band of Distinction Elizabeth City State University – Sound of Class

Virginia State Sets the Standard

Virginia State University demonstrated why it is a frontrunner, placing first in drill & design, percussion, and drum majors, and finishing in the Top 5 for both musicality and auxiliaries. Its consistency across every category positions the Trojan Explosion as the benchmark in Division II HBCU band competition heading toward Atlanta in December.