HBCU Hall of Famer Joins Coaching Staff at Alma Mater

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) women’s basketball welcomes one of its all-time greats back home. Cassie King, a Wendell, N.C. native and Hall of Fame inductee at NCCU and in the CIAA, will join head coach Terrence Baxter’s newly assembled staff for the 2025-26 season. For Eagle fans, it’s not just another coaching hire—it’s an HBCU legend returning to the sidelines where her jersey already hangs in the rafters.

A Historic Career Comes Full Circle

King is more than a familiar face. She is the face of NCCU women’s basketball history. From 2003 to 2007, the 6-foot forward rewrote the record books at her HBCU. She became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,150 points and its second-leading rebounder with 1,076 boards.

She also ranks among the CIAA’s elite. King is one of only two players in conference history—and just the 15th in NCAA Division II—to surpass 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. In addition, she earned three All-CIAA honors, four CIAA All-Tournament nods, and the 2007 Tournament MVP.

Her HBCU hoops résumé includes some unforgettable moments. For example, in 2005, she scored 59 points against Bowie State, which is still a school and tournament record. Two years later, she helped lead the Eagles to their first CIAA title in 23 years. In 2017, NCCU honored her with induction into the Alex M. Rivera Athletic Hall of Fame, and in 2021, she was inducted into the CIAA Hall of Fame.

From Player to Mentor

After graduation, King stayed close to the game. Before joining the college ranks, she spent 15 years coaching at East Wake High School, her high school alma mater. Now, she returns to McDougald-McLendon Arena to develop the next generation of Eagles.

“Cassie comes back home to help develop our post players and reconnect with the alumni,” Baxter said. “She is a proven champion.”

For King, the move is personal as well as professional. Few coaches can point to a championship banner they helped raise or a Hall of Fame plaque with their name etched on it. As a result, her presence immediately boosts the locker room’s credibility and culture.

Building a Championship Staff

Baxter isn’t just bringing King back but also building a staff full of basketball pedigree. Veteran coach Tim Valentine and former WNBA guard Paris Kea will join him this season. Together, they bring a balance of experience, local ties, and pro-level insight.

“I believe this is the right staff to lead NCCU women’s basketball to long-term success,” Baxter said. “Our championship staff will assist in our ultimate goals of being champions on the court and leaders in the classroom and community.”

With five recruits already committed for the Class of 2026, momentum is on the Eagles’ side. Moreover, with Cassie King back on the bench, NCCU isn’t just chasing wins—it’s chasing a legacy.