HBCU Champion Eyes Bounce Back After Tough Loss

Virginia Union is in the heart of the HBCU football season, and the Panthers are balancing lessons learned with high expectations. Coming off a game that went down to the wire, head coach Alvin Parker spoke candidly during the VUU coaches press conference about penalties, resilience, and the challenge of facing another undefeated opponent. For Virginia Union, the road ahead will be as much about discipline as it is about talent.

A Game of Inches

“I thought it was a well played ball game between, two good football teams, you know? So, and when you get that type of a game in that type of environment, you know, it’s going to come down to the last play, you know?” Parker said at the VUU coaches press conference. The Panthers traded scores with their opponent throughout the second half, but a late personal foul penalty shifted momentum at the worst possible moment. It was a bitter ending, but Parker refused to let his players forget the bigger picture.

Penalties Take Center Stage

The numbers told the story: 17 penalties against Virginia Union, the most Parker has ever seen in his coaching career. “We had 17 penalties on Saturday that that was the most I’ve had in my career in a game,” Parker admitted. “But I think we learn from it because it was something that we used as a teaching moment when we got back on Sunday.” For Virginia Union, the emphasis this week in practice is clear. The Panthers know their discipline will determine whether they can convert talent into championships in the HBCU landscape.

Resilience Defines the Panthers

Despite the mistakes, Virginia Union never quit. Down 14 in the fourth quarter, the Panthers fought back to tie the game twice. “You know, we got a lot of guys that are champions on this team that, you know, kind of know how to win ballgames,” Parker said. “Those guys still wanted to play. Those guys still want to fight.” It’s that mindset that keeps Virginia Union dangerous. The Panthers have shown they can climb out of holes — but avoiding them will be the next step.

Spotlight on Standout Players

Two Panthers earned CIAA honors for their performances: running back Curtis Allen and receiver Jeremiah Francis. Both seniors delivered when it mattered most. “Two great players for us, two seniors for us. So I’m glad those guys performed the way they did,” Parker said. Their recognition underscores how Virginia Union continues to develop playmakers capable of making noise across HBCU football.

Johnson C. Smith Looms Large

Next up is a major CIAA showdown against Johnson C. Smith, another undefeated team riding a hot start. Parker didn’t shy away from the challenge. “Another good football team another real good football team,” he said. “So, you know, it’s probably going to be the only in for a while. The one and only HBCU matchups where you going to see two top 25 HBCUs, you know, playing a game.” That’s the kind of clash that will define the season for Virginia Union — and for HBCU fans across the country.

Richmond Ready to Rally

With the Panthers finally returning home, Parker emphasized how meaningful it will be for the team and the city. “It’s not a lot of places you can kind of go in Richmond and not really know, you know, the brand of union football. And that’s something that that’s good,” Parker said. The Panthers know the Northside of Richmond will be ready. The community support, paired with national recognition on networks like ESPN+, makes this moment even bigger for Virginia Union football.

Virginia Union has already proven it has the talent to compete with anyone in HBCU football. The next step is cutting down on mistakes and seizing the opportunities ahead. As Parker reminded at the VUU coaches press conference: “You get what you emphasize, you know, so, you know, we got to make sure that that becomes something that that’s of importance to us.”