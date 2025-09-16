HBCU Football: Can DeSean Jackson Clean Up Discipline Issues This Week

In the world of HBCU football, Delaware State has shown promise early, starting 2–1 behind a powerful rushing attack and dual-threat quarterback play. But the Hornets’ progress is clouded by discipline issues, especially motion penalties that have killed drives. Head coach DeSean Jackson has been vocal about fixing these mistakes and pushing for complimentary football on both sides of the ball. This matchup against Saint Francis offers a chance to prove they can play clean, consistent football.

Offensive Firepower meets high stakes for HBCU

Quarterback Kaiden Bennett has been the Hornets’ leader with more than 660 total yards and 8 touchdowns. Running backs Marquis Gillis and James Jones fuel a rushing game averaging 282 yards per contest. But in last year’s meeting, Saint Francis handed Delaware State a tough loss, and that memory lingers for HBCU fans who know how much a win here would mean. If the Hornets can limit penalties, their offense has the balance to overwhelm a defense giving up 262.7 rushing yards per game

Saint Francis Outlook: Struggling to Find Rhythm

The Red Flash enter 0–3, averaging just 4.3 points per game and failing to score a passing touchdown. Quarterback Nick Whitfield Jr. has been pressured heavily, with nine sacks allowed. Their run game is inefficient at 1.8 yards per carry, though Raphael Ekechi and Jahmil Perryman provide limited sparks. Defensively, Zach Bettsand Geno Calgaro anchor a front that fights hard but struggles with time of possession.

The Discipline Factor for HBCU Fans

For Delaware State fans, this game isn’t just about stats — it’s about discipline. Coach Jackson has stressed repeatedly that penalties and lapses in focus will keep Delaware State from reaching its potential. Complimentary football — where offense, defense, and special teams all click — is the standard he’s demanding. Against a struggling opponent, the Hornets have a perfect stage to show whether they’ve learned that lesson.