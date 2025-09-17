North Carolina A&T football looking to match school’s upward trend

North Carolina A&T, America’s largest public HBCU, is building momentum on and off the field. Fresh off a thrilling 33-30 double-overtime victory against Hampton on Sept. 13, the Aggies not only earned their first CAA win under new head coach Shawn Gibbs, but also showcased the passion of a fan base that mirrors the school’s record-setting growth.

A crowd of better than 15,000 showed up in the stands at Truist Stadium for the 6 PM kickoff.

“When I walked out the stadium, I said, man, this is nice,” Gibbs recalled.

However, by the time the game turned late in the fourth quarter, many of those fans had vacated the stadium, leaving only a faithful few. Gibbs chose to put a humorous spin on why so few people chose to stick around to the end.

“During Christmas, my wife and I, we always go down to bowl game in Orlando, to the Cheez-It Bowl and watch it. I always leave early. Could be one of those things,” Gibbs said. “I think probably — a lot of husbands — their wives made them leave early to beat traffic, or something like that.”



Whatever the reason so many filed out early, Gibbs was grateful for those who endured and saw the team pick up its first win in over a year.

“I appreciate the support that that we had,” Gibbs said. ” And like I said, in the locker room, those are the people that mattered, like the people that’s in here and the people that stayed after the entire game and all those guys in the locker room.”

For the players who remained locked in, the fight to the finish was emblematic of the culture Gibbs is instilling. Injuries have forced A&T to rely on six different quarterbacks already this season, yet the team continues to respond.

“That just shows the resiliency of these guys,” Gibbs said. “Think about all they’ve been through, how easy it would be to quit. But our leaders won’t let them. That’s the culture we’re building here.”

Gibbs celebrates first win at NC A&T. (Joshua Williams/HBCU Gameday)

That resiliency comes as North Carolina A&T celebrates another milestone: its largest enrollment in history at 15,275 students, a 6.7% increase over Fall 2024. The growth cements A&T’s status as America’s largest public HBCU. The numbers tell the story: graduate enrollment is at an all-time high of 2,018, doctoral programs jumped 23.4%, transfer enrollment rose 17%, and first-year enrollment climbed to more than 3,000. Gibbs believes that kind of energy extends into athletics. “We have a product here at North Carolina A&T that I believe is second to none,” he said. “An environment that you’re not gonna find anywhere else, a band like no other, students like no other. That’s what makes this place special.”

Now, the Aggies prepare for their biggest test of the season. Rival North Carolina Central comes to Greensboro on Saturday, bringing a championship pedigree and plenty of motivation after hanging 66 points on A&T last season. Gibbs — a former NCCU running back himself — isn’t downplaying the stakes.

“This is not just another game on our schedule,” he said. “It’s versus North Carolina Central. It’s our rival. We want to be hyped, we want to be crunk, and we’re going to be ready to go.”

The record-setting enrollment is a huge point of pride in East Greensboro and beyond. North Carolina A&T’s ability to draw and house thousands of new students from across the globe reflects the same determination seen in their football team, which refused to quit despite adversity. Both in the classroom and on the field, A&T embodies the enduring strength of HBCUs.

For Gibbs, the challenge is clear: restore the pride of the Aggie football program, keep his team’s fight alive through adversity, and match the excitement of a campus community that is breaking records in classrooms and in the box office. With North Carolina A&T surging in enrollment and Aggie football showing signs of resurgence, Saturday’s rivalry clash is another chance to prove the Aggies are back to being a competitive football program.