Michael Vick declares starter with Rutgers looming

Michael Vick made it official this week: Otto Kuhns will be Norfolk State’s starting quarterback as the Spartans prepare for Rutgers. The first-year head coach addressed the decision during his weekly press conference, making clear that Kuhns had earned the nod.



“We’ll start the game this week with Otto,” Michael Vick said. “We’ll give him a chance to go out there and be out there from start to finish, hopefully. Behind his health, just go out there and try to relax and get a feel for the game.”

The move comes after Kuhns and Israel Carter both saw time in the opening weeks. Both times Carter started the game but Kuhns finished it, including a comeback win against Virginia State on Saturday. Vick acknowledged Carter’s progress but explained why the more experienced Kuhns will lead the offense.



“I don’t want a quarterback out there that’s somewhat frustrated and questioning certain things or not feeling comfortable. You’ve got to be comfortable playing the quarterback position,” Michael Vick noted.

Kuhns a mainstay at Norfolk State

The 23-year-old Kuhns was one of the holdovers from the Dawson Odums regime. He played in 19 games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, starting all but one. He threw for 23 touchdowns and roughly 1800 yards during those two seasons before redshirting last year.

Carter was personally picked by Vick when he took over the program last winter, with a reportedly sizable investment made in securing his services.

Vick also praised Kuhns’ resilience, pointing to his maturity as a graduate student.



“I know Otto has a lot of reasons to be motivated. Every conversation that we’ve had leading up to this point, the one thing I respect about him is he speaks his mind,” Michael Vick explained.







Michael Vick hasn’t given up on Carter

Still, Vick emphasized that Carter remains an important part of the team’s plans.



“Now is the opportunity for Israel to learn vicariously and take every single rep serious, whether it’s on the second team, whether it’s on the scout team,” he said.



Drawing from his own career, Vick added: “That’s how I became the player I became in college—from getting good reps on the scout team and then taking it to live game action.”



As the Spartans head into a high-profile matchup with Rutgers, the decision reflects Vick’s intent to give his team stability at the most important position.