JCSU Football Looks to Avoid Trap Game After Historic Win

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) head coach Maurice Flowers knows the line between celebration and complacency is razor thin. After leading the Charlotte, NC-based HBCU to one of the biggest wins in program history — a 28-16 upset of perennial power Valdosta State — Flowers spent this week’s press conference with his eyes fixed on the next challenge: a road trip to Elizabeth City State.

A Historic Win, But a New Test Ahead

Flowers didn’t downplay what the Valdosta State victory meant for an HBCU program that hadn’t felt this kind of national buzz in decades before starting 2024 with an eight win winning streak. Fast forward to 2025, and the national hype train has pulled into the Queen City after only two weeks.

“One of the bigger wins in JCSU football history,” Flowers said. “It should help us with confidence, with recruiting, and everything else that goes along with it.”

But the coach was quick to steer the conversation toward Saturday’s matchup. He’s been around long enough to know the dangers of a “trap game.”

“We had this game circled since the spring,” Flowers explained. “Some would call it a trap game… You come home from the Essence Classic, then the McGirt Classic, and now you have to go to Elizabeth City.”

Maturity Over Hype

Flowers referenced the 2024 season as a cautionary tale. JCSU rocketed to an 8-0 start before stumbling down the stretch.

“We don’t lose, we learn,” Flowers said. “Last year, apparently, we didn’t handle the hype well. But this year, we learned even more in a win. We beat Valdosta State, but we also learned about ourselves and how we go about our business.”

That business is about maturity, and the coach has made it clear he expects his team to avoid any hangover from last week’s celebration.

“I was very pleased to see how we rebounded in practice,” he added. “There were no signs of Valdosta State hangover. It was one of our best practices of the year.”

Next Man Up

The Golden Bulls’ depth was tested in the win. Instead of folding, JCSU leaned into its “next man up” philosophy.

“We just beat the No. 11 team in the country without All-American receiver Brevin Caldwell,” Flowers said. “That’s our philosophy — you compete every day. Freshmen don’t get told to redshirt, they get told to compete.”

Young receivers Reggie Daniels and Brian Lane stepped in, while the defensive line rotated in waves to wear down a massive Valdosta front.

Conditioning Edge

If there’s a single theme Flowers hammered home, it was conditioning. The Golden Bulls dominated time of possession against Valdosta State and looked fresher late in the game.

“Our philosophy is get stronger as the game goes on,” Flowers said. “It’s a boxing philosophy — take you out to the deep and see how you can swim.”

That approach showed in the fourth quarter, where the JCSU defense smothered Valdosta’s traditionally high-powered attack.

Eyes on Elizabeth City

Now, the Bulls march into a hostile ECSU environment, where Flowers expects nothing less than a dogfight.

“They were leading Hampton 20-10 at halftime last week,” he warned. “It’s their home opener, and we know we’re going to need our A-game.”

For Flowers, the message is simple: the Golden Bulls can’t afford a letdown now.

For fans, though, the story isn’t just happening on the field. The Golden Bulls’ season is being documented in real time through Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, the behind-the-scenes docuseries produced by HBCU Gameday.

