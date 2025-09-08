HBCU Band Left Game Early After Heated Exchange

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A tense matchup between two Division II HBCU programs, Edward Waters University and Miles College, on Saturday took an unexpected turn when the Miles College Purple Marching Machine abruptly exited Nathaniel Glover Community Stadium early in the third quarter.

The football game itself was never in doubt—Edward Waters cruised to a 46-14 victory in the SIAC contest—but the spotlight quickly shifted to the bands. From the opening quarter, the Purple Marching Machine made its presence felt, entering the visitor’s side with nearly 300 members including musicians, dancers, and flag bearers. Their size and sound gave them a dominant voice in the customary HBCU band exchanges.

Throughout the first half, the two bands traded songs and fanfares during breaks, an expected display of spirited rivalry. Halftime followed the same pattern: the Purple Marching Machine performed first with a strong show aimed toward the EWU side, and the Triple Threat Marching Band responded in kind. Nothing at that point suggested trouble was brewing.

The controversy began as the Purple Marching Machine returned to its seats. While Miss EWU stood at midfield for her formal introduction, the Miles band launched into a performance, drowning out her announcement with booming horns. The disruption left her introduction virtually inaudible to the crowd.

EWU Sports Information Director Jason Brown immediately confronted the band, leading to a heated verbal exchange. Witnesses said band members shouted back at him before Brown retreated, visibly upset. Interim Athletic Director Ashley Connor intervened to calm him, but tension remained high.

Before Brown even reached the EWU sideline, the Purple Marching Machine began packing up and soon marched out of the stadium.



Their departure drew loud boos from Edward Waters fans, adding another layer of drama to a game already overshadowed by the HBCU bands’ brewing rivalry.