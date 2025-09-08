HBCU football game won’t take place at NFL stadium, moves

A football game between two HBCU conference rivals that was moved to an NFL stadium is now heading back to campus.



Bethune-Cookman University announced on Monday that its game against Southern University — billed as the Tampa Bay Football Classic — has been relocated back. Instead of taking place in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it will be moved back to Daytona Municipal Stadium.



Here is the release that was sent out by BCU:

A positive fan experience is a critical part of Bethune-Cookman Athletics and the Wildcats Football program. It is the mission of our department to ensure Wildcat Nation is provided with the very best amenities, atmosphere, and fan experience as it relates to Bethune-Cookman Football.

With this in mind, we have made the difficult decision to return the announced “Tampa Bay Football Classic” to Daytona Municipal Stadium.

We look forward to your support at Daytona Stadium.

Information regarding tickets and parking will be forthcoming at BCUAthletics.com.

HBCU Band Verzuz Billed As Part of Plans



The game between the two HBCU football squads was announced as the Tampa Football Classic in late August. The game promised a captivating halftime performances by the Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats and, tentatively, the Southern University Human Jukebox.

“We are equally thrilled to introduce our new marching band sport special event property in Band VERZUZ Band,” promoter Michael E. David said in the original announcement. “Band VERZUZ Band is the sweet musical science in the precision of the sport of marching band.” Just like the Original Battle of The Bands, and the movie DRUMLINE, Band VERZUZ Band will dominate the world of instrumental music and will be celebrated by millions of instrumental music enthusiasts all around the world.



David is also the promoter for another HBCU football matchup slated to appear in an NFL stadium this fall. He is the founder of the Georgia Football Classic along with the 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, and Discover DeKalb. That game features Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State University in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. That game is slated for Oct. 4.

Check HBCUGameday.com for updates.