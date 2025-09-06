DeSean Jackson Earns First Win as HBCU Head Coach

Delaware State earned its first victory under new head coach DeSean Jackson, defeating Albany 37–32 in Dover on Saturday night. The Hornets’ home opener became a marathon HBCU matchup, stretched over 7½ hours because of two lightning delays. As a result, Jackson’s first collegiate win came long after the scheduled finish, but it was worth the wait for the home fans.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Albany Leads Late, DSU Takes Risk

Albany appeared to be in control late in the fourth quarter. With 6:04 left, Delaware State attempted a fake punt on 4th-and-15 from its own 20. However, punter Dyson Roberts slipped, giving Albany excellent field position. Two plays later, Jack Shields connected with Steven Mahar Jr. for a touchdown, putting the Great Danes ahead 32–31. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the door open.

Thunderstorms Throw Game Off Rhythm

The game’s rhythm never settled. Immediately after Albany’s score, thunderstorms forced a 40-minute delay. When play resumed, Delaware State’s drive stalled near midfield. Soon after, more lightning rolled in. Consequently, the contest paused again, this time for nearly three hours.

Bennett Delivers in Instant Replay Finish

When the game finally restarted, Kaiden Bennett delivered the decisive moment. With just 34 seconds left, he broke free for a 27-yard scramble. He avoided defenders Cam Stodghill and Ron Holmes, then dove past Khian’Dre Harris at the pylon. Therefore, Delaware State secured the lead for good at 8:32 p.m. The play capped Bennett’s third rushing touchdown of the night.

Perspectives from Both Sidelines

For DeSean Jackson, the result was a milestone. It gave Delaware State its first win of the season and its first as head coach. Meanwhile, Albany coach Jared Ambrose stressed the importance of details, saying, “Win or lose, the details are not insignificant.” His words reflected a focus on improvement despite the loss.

The win is an early sign that Delaware State can finish close games under new leadership. It does not prove consistency, but it signals progress. For the HBCU community, the night highlighted its programs’ challenges and resilience. In addition, the dramatic delays and comeback created a showcase moment for the conference.

Looking Ahead

Delaware State will try to build momentum as it moves into MEAC play with a 1–1 record. Meanwhile, Albany drops to 0–2 after tough losses at Iowa and Delaware State. As a result, both programs now face critical stretches that will define their