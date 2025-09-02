HBCU vs. FBS: Who Shined In Week One

TGames against FBS opponents give HBCU players chances to prove themselves. These matchups may not end in wins, but they create important auditions. This year, Marquis Gillis (Delaware State), Andrew Body (Alabama State), and Eric Hunter (Morgan State) each showed why those opportunities matter for athletes with professional goals.

HBCU standout Marquis Gillis powers Delaware State’s run game with 123 rushing yards and a touchdown against Delaware. Photo Terrence Pitts

Marquis Gillis: Efficient Every Down

In Delaware State’s game against in-state rival University of Delaware, running back Marquis Gillis was a bright spot. He rushed for 123 yards on 17 carries and added 46 receiving yards with a touchdown. That efficiency—over seven yards per carry—stood out against an FBS defense.

Gillis was the 2022 MEAC Rookie of the Year and remains a steady producer. His ability to run and catch makes him one of the league’s most complete backs. Therefore, his success against stronger opponents adds weight to his résumé.

Andrew Body: Dual-Threat Resurgence

Quarterback Andrew Body first impressed as a freshman at Texas Southern, when he set the SWAC single-season record for total offense per game. After transferring to Alabama State, Body showed that same ability in a matchup with UAB (FBS).

He finished with 431 total yards and five touchdowns. Body threw for 312 yards and four scores on 18-of-24 passing. He also rushed for 119 yards on 16 carries, including a 60-yard touchdown run. As a result, he reminded scouts why he was once one of the SWAC’s most promising quarterbacks.

Eric Hunter: Defensive Leader Against FBS

Linebacker Eric Hunter faced South Alabama (FBS) last week and made his presence felt. He posted 10 tackles and added a sack in the second quarter. Those plays showed his ability to control the middle of the field.

Hunter has more than 200 career tackles, ranking seventh all-time in Morgan State history. In 2023, he earned First-Team All-MEAC honors after recording 75 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Consequently, his consistency continues to draw attention.

Why These Performances Matter

For HBCU athletes, FBS matchups are more than tough games. They are stages to show they belong on a larger platform. Gillis, Body, and Hunter each proved they could perform against bigger programs. Their efforts echo the path of South Carolina State’s Decobie Durant and Shaquille Leonard, who turned similar performances into NFL draft opportunities.