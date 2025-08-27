Virginia State joins new conferences

Virginia State University (VSU), one of the nation’s most storied HBCUs, made history on Wednesday, August 27, with a groundbreaking announcement: its men’s and women’s lacrosse programs have officially secured conference affiliations. Beginning in 2026, the Trojans’ women’s team will compete in the Gulf South Conference (GSC), while the men’s team will join the Peach Belt Conference (PBC). The dual partnerships mark another step forward for Virginia State University and underscore the growing role of HBCUs in expanding access and visibility in the sport of lacrosse.

Women’s Lacrosse Joins the Gulf South Conference

Virginia State University women’s lacrosse, which debuted in 2024 under head coach Ashley Lawrence, will enter its third season as a member of the Gulf South Conference. This move makes VSU the first HBCU to compete in the GSC, a league that began sponsoring women’s lacrosse in 2016 and has since built a reputation for producing nationally ranked teams and NCAA postseason contenders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Virginia State and its women’s lacrosse program to the GSC,” said GSC Commissioner Matt Wilson. “The addition of Virginia State strengthens the conference and reflects our commitment to growing the sport.”

Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn B. Sykes called the move a transformative moment for the university. “Virginia State University is proud to join the Gulf South Conference as an affiliate member, becoming the league’s first HBCU,” she said. “This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to compete for championships, earn recognition, and share the Trojan story on a new stage.”

Head coach Ashley Lawrence echoed that sentiment, calling the decision “a powerful step forward” and emphasizing that “as an HBCU, we are proud to expand opportunities for our student-athletes and honor the diversity and excellence that define our legacy.”

The Trojans will immediately gain access to the GSC Women’s Lacrosse Championship and conference awards, further enhancing the experience for their athletes.

Men’s Lacrosse Moves to the Peach Belt Conference

On the men’s side, Virginia State University will join the Peach Belt Conference beginning with the 2026 season. The CIAA, VSU’s primary conference, does not sponsor men’s lacrosse, leaving the Trojans to compete independently since their inaugural season in 2024. Head coach Shaun Church, who previously led Monroe Community College to national prominence at the NJCAA level, has guided the program since its founding.

“We are excited for this next chapter in our men’s lacrosse program, joining the Peach Belt Conference,” Church said. “Greater is truly happening for our student-athletes.”

PBC Commissioner Diana Kling praised the addition: “The Trojans have demonstrated their commitment to success within men’s lacrosse, and we are eager to see them compete and grow in our conference.”

Sykes also highlighted the impact of this partnership: “This aligns directly with VSU’s strategic priorities while enriching the overall student-athlete experience. We are grateful to Commissioner Diana Kling and the Peach Belt Board of Directors for extending this opportunity.”

A Landmark for HBCU Athletics

For Virginia State University, these moves are part of a broader mission to expand the reach of HBCU athletics and create new opportunities for student-athletes. By securing conference homes for both programs, VSU ensures its men’s and women’s lacrosse teams can compete at the highest level while also representing the legacy of HBCUs in a sport still finding roots in diverse communities.

“This is more than a game,” Lawrence emphasized. “It’s part of a bigger movement, and we’re proud to lead it.”