Texas Tech matchup provides challenges, opportunities for HBCU

The 2025 season opener presents a daunting challenge for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), as the HBCU program travels to face Top 25-ranked Texas Tech. While the Red Raiders boast one of the largest budgets in the Power Four, UAPB head coach Alonzo Hampton remains grounded in his approach—and optimistic about what the matchup offers his program.

Texas Tech Has Resources—But UAPB Has Resolve

Texas Tech enters the season as a favorite to contend in the Big 12 and the College Football Playoff conversation. With a defensive roster featuring multiple seven-figure earners, the Red Raiders have invested heavily in on-field success. Hampton joked, “They got maybe three guys on defense making over $1 million,” while making it clear that his Golden Lions aren’t backing down.

“We’re going to be smart in what we try to do,” Hampton said. “But we’re excited about the opportunity to block some of those million-dollar guys. Our kids are excited about this moment.”

A Platform for HBCU Talent to Shine

Though UAPB faces long odds, Hampton believes the game is a vital opportunity for his HBCU players to prove they can compete with Power Four talent.

“We have a lot of kids on the roster this year that have that mindset,” Hampton said, recalling former wideout Javonnie Gibson, who confidently faced Arkansas last year and later transferred to Oklahoma. “Most of our players are built that way.”

Rather than changing their identity, Hampton wants his players to focus on fundamentals and execution. “I’m not asking one player to win the game or one side of the ball,” he said. “Just do your job. Run the offense, run the defense, run the special teams. If we do that, we’ll be in position to make some plays.”

Focused, Tested, and Ready

Hampton noted that this year’s fall camp showed signs of maturity and focus. “Over the last two years, we’d have guys leave camp. This year, nobody left,” he said. “We’ve recruited the right players, and we’ve been tough on them—but they haven’t folded.”

The quarterback competition remains open, with multiple players in contention. Regardless of who starts, Hampton is confident the system and the team’s three-headed rushing attack will keep the offense moving.

Respect the Opponent, Embrace the Fight

Hampton respects Texas Tech’s pedigree but sees the game as a benchmark for his program’s progress. “There’s no pressure on the Golden Lions,” he said. “Let’s go out there and get a gauge on where we are.”

UAPB may not have Texas Tech’s budget or national spotlight, but this HBCU is ready to show it belongs on the field. As Hampton put it: “We’ve got some players you probably don’t know about. But just like last year, we might be talking about them a lot more after Saturday.”