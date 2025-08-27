HBCU professor nominated for Pulitzer Prize

Virginia State University (VSU), a proud HBCU, honors Dr. Latorial Faison, Assistant Professor and Chair of the Department of Languages & Literature, for her remarkable achievement in poetry. Her latest book, Nursery Rhymes in Black, has earned a Pulitzer Prize nomination in Poetry, one of the most prestigious awards in American literature.

Pulitzer Prize Nomination for Nursery Rhymes in Black

The University of Alaska Press published Nursery Rhymes in Black after it won the 2023 Permafrost Poetry Book Prize. The press released the book on July 15, 2025, and later submitted it for Pulitzer Prize consideration.

Dr. Faison expressed her gratitude:

“It’s an honor to have my new book, Nursery Rhymes in Black, nominated for the Pulitzer. This collection is deeply tied to the heart and history of who I am as a Black woman in America. I am grateful to trailblazers like Gwendolyn Brooks, Lucille Clifton, and Nikki Giovanni, whose voices carved the path, kept the light on, and made this moment possible.”

A Poetic Journey of Culture, Race, and Identity

In Nursery Rhymes in Black, Dr. Faison reimagines familiar childhood rhymes through the lens of Black history, culture, and personal experience. She blends tradition, memory, and resistance to create a powerful poetic recollection of race, roots, and identity.

Many acclaimed literary voices praised the book, including:

Dr. Joanne Gabbin , founder of the Furious Flower Poetry Center

, founder of the Furious Flower Poetry Center Judy Juanita , acclaimed writer and activist

, acclaimed writer and activist Glenis Redmond , award-winning poet

, award-winning poet Trudier Harris , noted literary critic

, noted literary critic Cedric Tillman, celebrated poet

These scholars and writers highlighted how Dr. Faison captures the depth of Black family life, resilience, and cultural pride.

Dr. Faison’s Legacy and Literary Contributions

A proud HBCU alumna from Virginia State University, Dr. Faison has written more than 16 books, including:

Mother to Son

28 Days of Poetry Celebrating Black History

The Missed Education of the Negro: An Examination of the Black Segregated Education Experience of Southampton County, 1950–1970

Her Pulitzer Prize nomination demonstrates her literary excellence and strengthens VSU’s reputation for nurturing voices that reflect the richness of Black history, memory, and resilience.

Looking Ahead

The committee will announce the 2026 Pulitzer Prize winners in May 2026. Regardless of the outcome, Dr. Faison’s nomination already affirms her artistry and the lasting impact of her work on American literature.