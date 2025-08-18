D2 HBCU staff adds third former D1 head coach

Edward Waters University interim head football coach Brian Jenkins is continuing to reshape his staff and turn head in HBCU football. Following the departure of former head coach Toriano Morgan last month he has now added a pair of former Division I coaches to his staff.

Jenkins, tasked with elevating the Tigers’ program, has already made several notable moves. His first addition came with the hiring of veteran coach Eric Dooley, a development first spotted on social media before being officially confirmed. The addition of the former Prairie View and Southern University head coach the move was widely regarded as a strong first step in his staff-building efforts. He is listed as the program’s offensive coordinator.

Over the weekend, Jenkins confirmed another significant hire: Earnest Wilson III, who serves as Chief of Staff for Temple University football. A well-respected veteran in collegiate coaching circles, Wilson brings extensive HBCU experience, having previously served as head coach at both Savannah State and Elizabeth City State. In 2016, he was named CIAA Coach of the Year while at ECSU.

An HBCU Veteran At Multiple Levels

“Earnest is a veteran with championship eyes and a wealth of experience that can really help me and this team,” Jenkins said. “He’s coached at nearly every level, from professional leagues to major college programs, and he’s known for either turning programs around or helping reverse their fortunes. He was also been instrumental in the development of the ‘Air Raid’ offense.”

Wilson’s coaching career spans more than three decades. He began in 1990 as receivers and tight ends coach at Allegheny College, where the program captured the NCAA Division III National Championship. His journey included assistant roles at Maine (1992), Penn State (1993–94), Alabama A&M (1995–96), Elizabeth City State (1997–98), Oberlin (1999), Benedict (2003–04), New Mexico State (2005–09), Jackson State (2010–11), and Hampton (2012). In 2013, Wilson was named head coach at Savannah State, later leading Elizabeth City State as well.

At Temple, Wilson reunited with head coach Stan Drayton, a relationship that began when Drayton played at Allegheny during Wilson’s early coaching days. His hiring at Edward Waters represents both a homecoming to HBCU football and a new opportunity to impact the Tigers’ trajectory. He is listed as special teams coordinator and running backs coach in addition to director of football operations.

Former Edward Waters head coach Toriano Morgan returned to his alma mater, Tennessee State University, to serve as co-offensive coordinator under head coach Reggie Barlow. Since stepping into his interim role, Jenkins admits he has been humbled by the outpouring of support from the EWU community and beyond.

“I feel good, and at the same time I am overwhelmed by all of the support,” Jenkins reflected. “I was shocked at the response—it really grabbed me and touched me. I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead this program.”