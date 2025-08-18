HBCU president charged with DUI

DOVER, Del. – An HBCU leader is facing legal trouble after Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to court records obtained by WBOC. The case places one of the most visible HBCU executives in the country under scrutiny.



Court documents show the incident occurred on July 21, with charges officially filed in Delaware’s Court of Common Pleas on August 12. Allen faces two charges: DUI alcohol and failure to remain in a single lane. At this time, authorities have not disclosed the exact location of the incident within Delaware.

Allen, who has led Delaware State since 2020, has been a prominent national figure, particularly in conversations about the role of HBCUs in higher education and civic life. He previously served as CEO of the 2021 Presidential Inaugural Committee and has been recognized for his efforts to expand Delaware State’s reach and resources.





In a statement addressing the situation, a Delaware State spokesperson acknowledged the charges but declined to provide further details. “We are aware of the recent news reports involving University President Dr. Tony Allen,” the statement read. “This matter is part of an active legal process, and we will not be commenting further at this time. Our focus remains on advancing the University’s mission – delivering exceptional education, supporting our campus community, and achieving our strategic goals.”



The development comes at a time when HBCUs like Delaware State are experiencing heightened national attention and investment. For now, the university community awaits clarity on how the case will proceed and what impact, if any, it may have on Allen’s leadership role.