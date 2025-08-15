NBA and WNBA legends to help tip off HBCU basketball season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama State University, a proud HBCU, is set to tip off the 2025–26 basketball season with star power. The school will host its first-ever Basketball Tip-Off Dinner on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the John Garrick Hardy Center. Presented by the Hornet NIL FUND, the event will feature two basketball legends: NBA icon Penny Hardaway and WNBA great Cynthia Cooper.
A Celebration of HBCU Basketball
This special evening will spotlight both the men’s and women’s programs. Attendees will hear season previews from:
- Tony Madlock, Sr. – 2025 SWAC Champion and head men’s basketball coach
- Johnetta Hayes – Newly appointed head women’s coach and two-time SWAC champion
The night will also give fans a chance to connect with Hardaway and Cooper, whose careers in the NBA and WNBA have inspired generations.
More Than Just a Dinner
Dr. Jason Cable, Vice President and Director of Athletics, says the event is about more than basketball:
“This event isn’t just a celebration of basketball—it’s a statement of our commitment to student-athletes. Every contribution supports the NIL fund, helping ensure our student-athletes have the resources and opportunities they deserve, both on and off the court.”
All proceeds will benefit the Hornet Student-Athlete Basketball NIL Fund.
Early Bird Tickets Available
The first 100 tickets will be sold at a special price of $150 from August 18 through August 31. Tickets are expected to sell quickly.
Purchase Link: Available through Alabama State Athletics (bamastatesports.com).
Event and Sponsorship Details
- Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Location: John Garrick Hardy Center, Alabama State University
- Presented by: Hornet NIL FUND
For sponsorship opportunities or questions, contact Keith E. McCluney at 334-625-9849 or kmccluney@alasu.edu.
Why This Event Matters for the HBCU Community
Having Penny Hardaway and Cynthia Cooper at an HBCU event sends a powerful message. It celebrates the connection between historically Black colleges, legendary athletes, and the next generation of student-athletes.
Fans will enjoy an evening that blends NBA and WNBA star power with the pride of HBCU basketball.