NBA and WNBA legends to help tip off HBCU basketball season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama State University, a proud HBCU, is set to tip off the 2025–26 basketball season with star power. The school will host its first-ever Basketball Tip-Off Dinner on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the John Garrick Hardy Center. Presented by the Hornet NIL FUND, the event will feature two basketball legends: NBA icon Penny Hardaway and WNBA great Cynthia Cooper.

A Celebration of HBCU Basketball

This special evening will spotlight both the men’s and women’s programs. Attendees will hear season previews from:

Tony Madlock, Sr. – 2025 SWAC Champion and head men’s basketball coach

– 2025 SWAC Champion and head men’s basketball coach Johnetta Hayes – Newly appointed head women’s coach and two-time SWAC champion

The night will also give fans a chance to connect with Hardaway and Cooper, whose careers in the NBA and WNBA have inspired generations.

More Than Just a Dinner

Dr. Jason Cable, Vice President and Director of Athletics, says the event is about more than basketball:

“This event isn’t just a celebration of basketball—it’s a statement of our commitment to student-athletes. Every contribution supports the NIL fund, helping ensure our student-athletes have the resources and opportunities they deserve, both on and off the court.”

All proceeds will benefit the Hornet Student-Athlete Basketball NIL Fund.

Alabama State basketball players huddle up after a timeout

Early Bird Tickets Available

The first 100 tickets will be sold at a special price of $150 from August 18 through August 31. Tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Purchase Link: Available through Alabama State Athletics (bamastatesports.com).

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Location: John Garrick Hardy Center, Alabama State University

Presented by: Hornet NIL FUND

For sponsorship opportunities or questions, contact Keith E. McCluney at 334-625-9849 or kmccluney@alasu.edu.

Why This Event Matters for the HBCU Community

Having Penny Hardaway and Cynthia Cooper at an HBCU event sends a powerful message. It celebrates the connection between historically Black colleges, legendary athletes, and the next generation of student-athletes.

Fans will enjoy an evening that blends NBA and WNBA star power with the pride of HBCU basketball.