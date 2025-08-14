North Carolina A&T Preps For Record Enrollment

North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest HBCU, has wrapped up $30 million in student residence enhancements just before the 2025-26 academic year. The improvements come as the university prepares for an expected enrollment of more than 15,000 students for the 2026 school year.

Major Infrastructure Improvements

The upgrades cover a wide range of critical maintenance and facility updates. Crews serviced 1,500 HVAC units, completed mold remediation in nearly 420 rooms, and finished over 60 projects in plumbing, electrical, roofing, and locksmithing. Drone inspections helped identify buildings and outdoor spaces in need of pressure washing and cosmetic repairs.

North Carolina A&T Focused on Student-Requested Amenities

North Carolina A&T introduced a new category of “student satisfaction improvements.” The university invested $250,000 in items students specifically asked for, such as video game systems, ice machines, and upgraded lounges. Additional amenities will be shaped by feedback from residents, resident assistants, and student government leaders.

Technology Upgrades for Living and Learning

The HBCU also invested heavily in its digital infrastructure. Six residence halls received upgraded network cabling, while 42 apartment buildings gained new WiFi access points. Academic facilities saw updates to 1,538 lab computers, technology upgrades in 46 “smart classrooms,” and validations in 208 other classrooms to ensure readiness for the new year.

North Carolina A&T Strengthening Residential Support

North Carolina A&T filled key housing staff positions to promote student wellness and manage residence life effectively. The university adopted the Roompact software platform to improve communication and task management for housing operations. Executive Director of Housing and Residence Life John Lowney said, “Students compete to get into A&T housing. We fully appreciate our responsibility to ensure it is attractive, comfortable, safe, and healthy.”

HBCU’s largest enrollment

More than half of A&T’s undergraduates live on campus—double the national public university average. The HBCU’s capacity and commitment to quality housing are critical as enrollment grows. A partnership with Toyota North Carolina, the Aggie Bridge Initiative, will bring Toyota employees to campus to analyze and improve student service processes.

With new amenities, upgraded technology, and expanded support services, North Carolina A&T is ready to welcome students back to an enhanced living environment—matching its academic excellence with a residential experience worthy of the nation’s largest HBCU.