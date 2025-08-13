DeSean Jackson gives four star WR from Oregon fresh start

Ryan Pellum is heading to Delaware State, giving new head coach DeSean Jackson a major offensive addition as the HBCU prepares for its first season under the former NFL All-Pro. Pellum’s move from Oregon to Delaware State was first reported by On3 Sports and immediately adds intrigue to Jackson’s debut campaign.

This will mark Ryan Pellum’s second college stop after spending his freshman season at Oregon. The Long Beach, California, native entered the transfer portal in January. Days later, he was arrested and later pleaded no contest to aggravated assault using a semi-automatic firearm in connection with a December 25 incident in Long Beach. Two additional special allegations were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Before his time at Oregon, Ryan Pellum was one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. He was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 171 overall recruit nationally, while also checking in as the No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 12 overall player in California. His high school career at Millikan included more than 3,700 receiving yards, multiple 1,000-yard seasons, and honors such as the Moore League Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2023.

At Oregon in 2024, Ryan Pellum appeared in four games, utilizing a redshirt season. He saw limited action, playing three offensive snaps and eight on special teams, and fielded a punt in a win over Michigan.

DeSean Jackson has a lot to work with

For DeSean Jackson, landing Ryan Pellum represents a high-upside gamble. The new Delaware State coach, who built his NFL career on explosive plays, now has a young receiver with elite speed, strong route-running skills, and a proven high school production record. If Pellum can make a smooth transition and stay on the field, he could be a central figure in the Hornets’ offensive attack.

Delaware State, long searching for a breakthrough in the MEAC, will open a new era with DeSean Jackson at the helm and Ryan Pellum as one of its most intriguing newcomers. Both will be looking to prove themselves—Jackson as a first-time head coach, and Pellum as a top recruit seeking to fulfill his promise on the HBCU stage.