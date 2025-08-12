Livingstone gets another $10 million, claims premier private HBCU in NC

SALISBURY, NC — Livingstone College has made waves in the HBCU world and by big contributions from an anonymous donor. Add another one to the total.

For the third time in just over a year, Livingstone College has received a $10 million donation from a sole anonymous benefactor—further fueling its push to be recognized as the premier private HBCU in North Carolina. The Salisbury-based HBCU has now secured more than $60 million from the same donor, a level of philanthropic support unmatched by any other private HBCU in the state.

President Dr. Anthony J. Davis calls the series of gifts part of the “Miracle on Monroe Street,” a multi-phase campus transformation that has already modernized key facilities and is poised to expand even further. “Everyone can look and see that we’ve invested every dollar, every dime into renovating this campus,” Davis said. “Now we are the premier private HBCU in North Carolina, creating an experience that is second to none for our students.”

Philanthropy Driving Growth

The latest gift will help advance the next stages of campus revitalization, including planned upgrades to Goler Hall and Honors Hall. Combined with more than $40 million in private fundraising over the past two fiscal years, these investments have positioned Livingstone to grow faster than any other private HBCU in the state. Enrollment has surged from 221 freshmen just two years ago to an expected 500 this fall, with overall growth creating new housing and facilities needs.

“We’re one of the fastest-growing HBCUs in the country,” Davis said. “It’s a good problem to have, but it means we have to think creatively about how to house our students.”

Livingstone College president Dr. Anthony J. Davis poses with his family and ceremonial $10 million check. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Retention Through Student Experience

Among the most visible recent upgrades is Aggrey Cafeteria, now transformed into the Luxe Life Café and operated by Thompson Hospitality. Davis frames the dining overhaul as a central piece of the college’s retention strategy, alongside residential improvements.

“It’s part of our retention model—creating a student experience that is second to none,” he said. “While we’re enhancing the student experience, we take care of where they sleep and where they eat. They want to be here at Livingstone College.”

That approach is producing results. Livingstone boasts a 92 percent return rate for upperclassmen and a 78 percent freshman retention rate. Those figures compare favorably with top-tier institutions, public or private.

Defining the Premier Private HBCU

Making the claim to be the premier private HBCU in North Carolina is no small feat. That landscape that includes Johnson C. Smith, Bennett College, Shaw University and Saint Augustine’s University. Livingstone’s mix of bold fundraising, rapid enrollment growth, and student-focused upgrades is setting a new standard. As the “Miracle on Monroe Street” continues, Davis and his team are aiming to ensure the college’s place at the forefront of North Carolina’s private HBCUs for years to come.