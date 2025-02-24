HBCU gets another $10 million anonymous donation

SALISBURY, NC – Livingstone College has received another transformative $10 million donation, marking the second such megagift in less than a year for the North Carolina HBCU. President Dr. Anthony Davis announced that the anonymous benefactor, who contributed $10 million last summer, has once again invested in the institution’s future. The funds will continue supporting the “Miracle on Monroe Street” construction initiative.

The latest gift will allow Livingstone College to advance to phase three of its renovation efforts, which include upgrades to Goler Hall and Honors Hall.

“We are humbled that Livingstone received a philanthropic investment of this nature, which will enable us to provide environmentally sensitive residential spaces for our students,” Davis said.

Goler Hall is one of the most historic buildings on Livingstone College’s campus.

As HBCUs navigate the challenges of fluctuating federal funding, private investments have become essential for sustaining and expanding these institutions. Livingstone’s recent gift is the second-largest outright donation in the college’s history and follows a $3 million contribution announced in January. These philanthropic commitments reinforce the institution’s ability to enhance campus infrastructure and academic opportunities.

Under Davis’ leadership, Livingstone College is approaching $40 million in private gifts raised over the past two fiscal years. This financial momentum has coincided with a significant rise in student enrollment, with the college experiencing a 13% increase this academic year—outpacing even its public HBCU counterparts across the state.

These investments position Livingstone College to continue thriving as an HBCU on the rise, ensuring that future generations of students have access to high-quality facilities and educational experiences.