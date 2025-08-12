HBCU football 2025: WSSU looking to take next step in CIAA

At Winston-Salem State, the expectations are clear: win games, compete for titles, and carry on the legacy of one of the most respected names in HBCU football. Starting quarterback Daylin Lee is ready for it all.

“If it’s a target on our back, I invite it. We’re just going to do what we do every Saturday,” Lee said during CIAA Media Day.

After going 7–3 last season, the Rams know what it feels like to be counted out—and what it takes to bounce back. Now, they’re embracing the role of frontrunner with confidence, maturity, and hunger.

Daylin Lee Is More Than a Quarterback at WSSU

Lee isn’t just under center—he’s at the center of Winston-Salem State’s climb back to the top. Head coach Robert Massey didn’t hold back his praise.



“I think he’s probably the best quarterback in all of Black college football,” Massey said. He added, “You’re not the face of the program—you’re the face of the university.”

That statement speaks volumes. Lee has grown into a leader on and off the field. From a lanky freshman to a strong, 6’4″, 220-pound field general, his evolution has mirrored the Rams’ own growth as a contender in CIAA and HBCU football.

Kairon Martin is one of the veterans of WSSU’s defense. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Defense Defines the Rams’ Identity

Winston-Salem State University has always had a defensive edge, and that won’t change in 2025. Defensive lineman Kairon Martin says the returning unit is deeper, stronger, and more connected.

“Our motto is: Stop the run, force the pass, break on the short, or break on the deep,” Martin said.

WSSU also stands out in a different way: almost none of their top players entered the transfer portal.



“We have a great coaching staff who really cares about us, a great environment on campus. Guys bought in,” Martin added.

In an era of constant roster turnover, Winston-Salem State is staying home—and staying focused.

HBCU showdown looms

Massey knows what’s on the line. With the CIAA now operating as one full league without divisions—and with an automatic NCAA playoff bid up for grabs—the Rams are treating every Saturday like it’s championship week.

“This format makes us a better conference,” Massey said. “Now we’re playing everybody, and when we get to the playoffs, we’re battle-tested.”

That battle starts early. WSSU opens the season in Alabama for a Week Zero showdown against Tuskegee. Lee says the Rams are already grinding.



“We’re working out in the heat now. By the time August 31st comes, we’ll be ready to go.”

WSSU Mission: Finish

Last season’s two losses to Johnson C. Smith and Virginia Union still sting. Lee remembers them clearly—not as losses, but as missed opportunities.



“They didn’t beat us. We beat ourselves,” he said. “It was our missed assignments.”



With a full offseason to regroup and return, the Rams know they have the pieces to finish the job.



“We left a lot of points on the board,” Lee said. “We just have to finish.”

Massey put it best:



“We’re going to protect the legacy—of being a winner on and off the field.”

At Winston-Salem State, it’s never just about the scoreboard. It’s about pride, history, and continuing the tradition of excellence in HBCU football.