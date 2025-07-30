Jackson State quarterback driven to cement HBCU legend status

BIRMINGHAM, AL — HBCU football is no stranger to stars, but few embody the spirit of their school quite like Jackson State quarterback Jacobian Morgan.



After transferring home to Mississippi from Syracuse University in 2023, Morgan quickly found his place under new head coach T.C. Taylor. By 2024, he had led Jackson State back to the SWAC Championship and a dominant win in the Celebration Bowl. Now, entering the 2025 season as the SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and a Walter Payton Award Watch List member, Morgan is ready to carry the offense—and the HBCU legacy—on his back.

From Syracuse to Stardom



Morgan’s journey back to Jackson was both strategic and personal.



“I’m a loyalty guy,” he said. “Even though I left Syracuse — that’s something I didn’t want to do — but I just knew it was best for me. And then I had T.C. Taylor, one of the best people I have in my life. I knew I made the right decision.”



That decision paid off quickly. Morgan not only found his rhythm on the field, but his connection with Taylor helped him unlock his potential as a leader.



“Year one, you seen the blueprint,” Morgan said. “Year two, we knew we had a great game plan… just believing in coach—it got us to a championship.”



Leading a Legacy Program

Taylor, entering his third year at the helm of Jackson State, didn’t shy away from putting the pressure on Morgan.

“This is the year that we have to turn the football over to Jacobian Morgan,” Taylor said. “He shared that load with Irv Mulligan last year. So now this time it’s on him… but he doesn’t have to go out there and be Superman each and every snap.”

That balance—responsibility without burden—is something both coach and quarterback embrace. For Morgan, the goal is simple.

“I just want to be a legend [at Jackson State],” he said. “I don’t want to just move around, go from school to school… I want to be a stable guy.”



Bright Lights and Big Moments



Morgan’s breakout season in 2024 included clutch performances in high-stakes games. But an early loss to Grambling State turned out to be a turning point.

“That loss… it was a lesson,” Morgan said. “It taught us who we are… to stay humble, stay grounded, and don’t take no team lightly. That game there was definitely a pivotal point. I feel like it was a great reason why we won the Celebration Bowl and the SWAC Championship.”



Morgan shined on the biggest stage, delivering a standout performance at the Celebration Bowl that boosted his national profile.



“You want to put on your best ball right there,” he said. “Display for the scouts out there that may want to recruit you to the league. That right there was a blessing… to get it done for Jackson State was amazing.”



Staying Home, Building History



While many quarterbacks with Morgan’s trajectory might test the transfer waters or declare early for the draft, he’s staying put.



His reason? Home.



“I love this city. I love Jackson. I love the team and everything they bring,” he said. “Coming home and having everybody at every game—you’re going to get love from the fans, from the stands, family. You see your fam out there, they happy, and it makes them smile. So that’s why I do it.”



Taylor sees that loyalty as the foundation for even greater things.



“Relationships are right,” Taylor said. “They believe in me and our culture at Jackson State.”



The Road Ahead

Despite returning as champions, neither Morgan nor Taylor is coasting into 2025. Taylor knows the Celebration Bowl win is just a stepping stone.



“We talk about tradition at JSU. JSU has a winning brand,” he said. “These guys are still hungry. We talk about running it back—and that’s what they’ve been doing each and every week since the end of May.”



For Morgan, the mission is clear: take Jackson State back to the mountaintop, and do it with purpose.



“We’re going back for sure,” he said with a smile.

With Jacobian Morgan under center, Jackson State isn’t just chasing another title—it’s building a legacy rooted in homegrown pride, HBCU tradition, and unwavering belief.