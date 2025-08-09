$10 million HBCU fundraiser centered around motorcyle ride

Rod Bell, a proud graduate of Norfolk State University, is gearing up for a journey unlike any other. On August 24, 2025, he will fire up his custom NSU-themed motorcycle and set out to visit over 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States. This RIDE4MYHBCUs mission isn’t just about turning heads. It’s about turning generosity into tangible change. Bell’s goal is bold: raise $10 million+ for HBCUs by motivating alumni and supporters to give back.

Why This Ride Matters

HBCUs were founded before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to provide higher education for African Americans when most other institutions shut them out. These schools have produced generations of Black leaders, professionals, and changemakers—but they continue to face significant funding disparities.

Bell believes the time for talk has passed. “It is not to bring awareness to HBCUs because people know about them now,” he said. “It’s about motivating those to give and donate—and inspiring alumni to give back to their schools.”

Rod Bell on his custom Alpha Phi Alpha motorcyle

The $10 Million Plan

Bell’s math is simple, but powerful:

1,006 alumni from each HBCU donate $106 to their school (or to Bell's NSU endowment).

donate to their school (or to Bell’s NSU endowment). That’s $106,636 per school .

. Multiply by 106 schools = $11,303,416 total.

Those funds could provide scholarships, upgrade facilities, and strengthen programs for the next generation of leaders.

How to Support

There are several ways to join Bell’s mission:

Give to Your HBCU or Bell’s NSU Endowment

Donate $106 to your HBCU and note RIDE4MYHBCUs in the memo.

to your HBCU and note in the memo. To donate to Bell’s NSU endowment: Norfolk State University Donation Link

Help Fund the Ride

A Call to HBCU Alumni

Bell challenges alumni to match the passion they show for homecomings, classics, and step shows with a commitment to financial giving. “We show up for the parties and tailgates,” he said. “Now, show up for your school in a different way. Give $106—and challenge five friends to do the same.”

Corporate and organizational partners are invited to help fund this history-making ride and invest in education, equity, and community legacy. Sponsors can reach Bell directly at rbell1906@gmail.com or ride4myhbcus@gmail.com.

More Than a Ride

Bell’s message is clear: “This journey isn’t about me—it’s about us and the future of our HBCUs. Let’s make history together.”

On August 24, his bike’s engine won’t just roar—it will speak volumes for a cause that matters.